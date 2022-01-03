ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sesame Street' composer Stephen Lawrence has died at 82

By Elizabeth Blair
kclu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were a kid in the 1970s and your parents let you watch TV, you heard the music of Stephen Lawrence. From Muppets to major stars, Lawrence composed the music for hundreds of Sesame Street songs. He also served as music director for Free to Be... You and Me, the...

www.kclu.org

