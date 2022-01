TYLER, Texas — A Marshall woman is dead after her vehicle was struck while driving on the wrong side of the road Tuesday night in Harrison County. Diann Simmons, 77, was driving a 1999 Toyota Corolla on the wrong side of the roadway southbound in the northbound lane of US-59, two miles north of Marshall. Lazaro Toledo Aviles, 26, of Spring, was driving a 1997 Freightliner and towing a trailer north in the outside lane of US-59, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary report.

