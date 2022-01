In an odd story out of South Korea, officials are urging homeowners to keep a closer eye on their pets as a staggering number of house fires over the last three years are believed to have been caused by cats. The weird warning reportedly came by way of city of Seoul's fire department, which indicated that felines are thought to be responsible for a whopping 107 such blazes since January of 2019. The strange trend, they say, has come about due to push-button electric stoves which can be ignited by an animal's paws.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO