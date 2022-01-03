ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

UPDATE: Independence Center reopens after water main break, flooding forces mall to close

By Makenzie Koch
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Independence Center reopened midday Tuesday after a water main break forced it to close the day before.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The cold weather has had a harsh impact on Independence Center on Monday.

With below freezing temperatures, the mall experienced a water main break that caused flooding, management said on Facebook .

As crews work to get the water main break under control, fixed and then cleaned up, Independence Center decided to close for the rest of the day.

It’s not clear if this will impact the mall’s schedule for Tuesday or the rest of the week.

A brutal blast of arctic air rushed in this past weekend in the Kansas City area, dumping the first accumulating snow on New Year’s Day.

Temperatures were below freezing for most of the weekend, but finally started to warm up Monday.

But another snow system is likely to impact the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and it will be connected to some bitterly cold air again.

