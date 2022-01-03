ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

St. Louis County has record daily COVID-19 infections

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County health officials said Monday that Missouri’s most populous county has recorded a record high for average new daily COVID-19 infections in the last seven days.

The rolling seven-day average of new confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 1,696, it’s highest average since March 2020 and a 129.7% increase from last week, the county Department of Public Health said in a news release. The positivity rate is at just over 23%, which is also a record high.

“I don’t see this getting better in the next week or two, and I don’t think anyone else in the public health world or the health system is expecting it to get better anytime soon,” County Executive Sam Page said in a news conference Monday. “We have a problem.”

The Missouri Department of Health reported Monday that the state has averaged 5,010 confirmed cases per day in the last seven days, with 1,237 probable daily new cases. That’s 35,067 new confirmed cases and 8,663 probable cases in the last week. The state’s positivity rate is 27.3%.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force also announced Monday that the four largest hospital systems in the St. Louis region has confirmed 964 new cases of COVID-19, more than the previous high of 962 patients on Dec. 1, 2020, with 315 of those patients fully vaccinated.

The St. Louis County health department also warned that children, most of whom are not vaccinated, are particularly vulnerable. At least 4,518 children in St. Louis County tested positive for COVID-19 in December, officials said. As of Monday, 54 children were hospitalized with the virus, up from 26 on Thursday.

The surge in cases prompted in part by the omicron variant and holiday gatherings has led to a sharp increase in demand for COVID-19 tests, including free at-home test kits offered by the state, the state health department said in a news release Sunday.

The state had 6,500 requests for the kits since it started offering them in May. But in December, that number increased to 15,000, spokeswoman Lisa Cox said.

The state is continuing drive-through COVID-19 testing and is working to establish more locations for testing in St. Louis and Kansas City this week, according to the release.

Comments / 0

Related
MinnPost

Twin Cities journalist Mel Reeves dies of COVID-19

Reporter and editor Mel Reeves, who wrote for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, has died of COVID-19. Minneapolis snow plow drivers, street repair and water maintenance workers voted to accept a contract offer from the city, averting a strike. The St. Paul City Council is considering making it a misdemeanor to possess...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Charlotte

North Carolina isn’t tracking at-home COVID tests

So you manage to secure an at-home COVID-19 test — and then you test positive. What next? North Carolina doesn’t require people who take at-home tests to report them to the state Department of Health and Human Services — nor does it have a protocol for collecting that data. Mecklenburg County doesn’t have its own […] The post North Carolina isn’t tracking at-home COVID tests appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Florida Phoenix

FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, federal health authorities on Friday pointed to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an alarming rate of hospitalizations among children. In Florida, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, as well, according to data reported Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. […] The post FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
The Associated Press

New Mexico extends COVID-19 public health orders

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Department of Health on Friday extended health orders related to COVID-19, including a mask mandate for public indoor spaces and a requirement that health care workers and certain other employees be up to date on their vaccinations. The extension of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMOV

New St. Louis County COVID-19 testing site to open Monday

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced expanded COVID-19 testing capacity in the county at a press conference Friday morning. The announcement comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases reach record highs. Due to demand, many people can't get a COVID-19 test until many days later, with results sometimes not coming in until days after the test is done.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
wesm913.org

Tidal Health Official on Impact of COVID on Hospital & Governor's Emergency Measure

With the spike in COVID cases in Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has issued an emergency measure that has authorized the state health department to help out local officials with resources particularly for hospitals. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with James Trumble, vice president of Clinical Integration at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional hospital in Salisbury. In the first segment he describes the impact of the uptick in COVID cases at the facility.
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Minnesota

Flu Cases Continue Ramping Up In Minnesota, As Are Flu-Associated Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show that, in tandem with the exploding number of COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, cases of influenza are also stacking up in Minnesota. The state’s figures for the last week of the year show a jump in hospitalizations from the previous week — 116 in total. Last winter, there were only 35 hospitalizations for the entire flu season. There have already been 327 to date so far this winter, lending credence to health experts’ fears that the populace would soon be laboring under a “twindemic.” Meanwhile, many hospitals are...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis County#Covid#County Executive#Infectious Diseases#Ap#Omicron
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Average Positivity Rate Spikes To 14.6%; State Announces Expanded Testing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials on Thursday reported a seven-day average positivity rate of 14.6% as of the end of December, a figure not seen since the thick of the fall 2020 wave of COVID-19. At the peak of the fall 2020 wave, the seven-day average positivity rate hit 14.8%; second to the 15.5% positivity rate reported in late April of 2020. Any data point above 10% is considered “high risk.” Daily new cases per 100,000 residents are also on the rise, hitting 82.4 as of Dec. 29. Credit: Minnesota Department of Health On Thursday, the health department reported 6,936 new cases of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland lawmakers, prison advocates condemn delay in notifying hundreds who received mishandled COVID-19 vaccines

Maryland lawmakers and the head of a prison advocacy group are decrying the state health department’s monthslong delay in notifying hundreds of people who may have received spoiled COVID-19 vaccines from a contractor. At least 28% of TrueCare24′s doses were administered in state correctional facilities, which have been a hotbed for coronavirus spread, according to a Baltimore Sun analysis of ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
US News and World Report

Number of COVID-19 Cases in St. Louis Has Tripled This Month

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The number of daily COVID-19 cases in St. Louis has tripled since the start of December, a trend the city's health director calls “alarming.”. Meanwhile, people seeking to get tested for the virus are struggling to find kits in stores or appointments at testing sites. Urgent care centers and pharmacies in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas are busy, with few openings. Stores that sell home testing kits are struggling to keep them on the shelves.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis County Police Department sees influx of COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – There has been an influx of COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis County Police Department. Tuesday, the department reported that 53 employees tested positive for COVID-19 in the month of December. Of those, 26 were not vaccinated. The employees are both professional staff and police officers from all divisions throughout the department.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

712K+
Followers
370K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy