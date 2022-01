The final flakes have finished falling as New Jersey’s second snowstorm this week has moved up to New England. But get ready for a deep freeze. Forecasters say winds will turn gusty Friday afternoon, and when they calm down tonight, temperatures will drop into the low teens in many snow-covered areas of the Garden State. Some places — especially in the Pine Barrens in the state’s southern region — could see the mercury plummet to 10 degrees and maybe even into the single digits, according to the National Weather Service.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO