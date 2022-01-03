ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Even warmer Tuesday before cold air and snow chances return

By Matt Miller
KSNT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor tonight, a mostly clear sky will be present overhead with wind speeds starting to pick up again just a bit. Lows will only cool down into the upper 20s. A stronger southerly breeze will...

www.ksnt.com

