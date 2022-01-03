Greenville Co. residents cleaning up after strong winds leave behind tree damage

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Damaged trees and thousands of power outages. That’s what a lot of people in Greenville County were left dealing with Monday morning.

The vibrations of chainsaws echoed loudly down Fred Kissling’s street in Tigerville Monday morning.

“By about six, it was just tearing through here,” said Greenville County Resident, Fred Kissling.

That’s a short time after sounds of powerful wind gusts woke him up, leaving behind a handful of uprooted and snapped trees on his property.

Less than 50 feet away, maintenance crews spent the morning doing the same thing as Kissling at Tigerville Elementary School where a tree crashed down on one of their metal gates.

It’s not the worst storm damage the Tigerville Fire Department has responded to in the last couple of years but Assistant Chief Daniel Hanson told us, his team had a full morning.

“We ran a total of seven calls for trees down, two of those involved a power line where a tree was on a power line,” said Tigerville Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Hanson.

Hanson said one of those sparked a small fire that was quickly put out.

It’s a similar story across other parts of Greenville County where emergency crews told 7News, most of the damage they were left with were uprooted or damaged trees.

