ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas woman killed after crashing into abandoned vehicle on I-70

By Brian Dulle
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pv8Yc_0dbrQkDQ00

KANSAS CITY (WDAF) — A 33-year-old Roeland Park, Kansas woman has died following a crash on Interstate 70 Monday morning near Bonner Springs, Kansas.

3 dead, several injured in car accidents on snowy Kansas highways

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2012 Ford Focus was traveling westbound on I-70 when she lost control on the snow/ice-packed roadway and struck an abandoned vehicle on the side of the highway.

The driver of the Focus was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as Gretchen Gosch, 33, of Roeland Park. She was wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Two men escape burning vehicle on Kansas highway

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men in Jackson County escaped this morning after being trapped in a burning car in Jackson County after a single vehicle rollover west of Denison on K-16 Hwy near 198th Road.  Both men had been trapped in the vehicle when a passerby stopped and helped remove the windshield, rescuing both […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man rescued from fire Friday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters responding to a North Topeka mobile home fire rescued a man from the inside of the home. Firefighters were called just after 4 a.m. on Friday to the home at 1328 NE Quincy. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. While the cause of the fire is […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Two men escape burning vehicle in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men in Jackson County escaped this morning after being trapped in a burning car in Jackson County after a single vehicle rollover west of Denison on K-16 Hwy near 198th Road.  Both men had been trapped in the vehicle when a passerby stopped and helped remove the windshield, rescuing both […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Bonner Springs, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Bonner Springs, KS
City
Roeland Park, KS
Roeland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Kansas City, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Bonner Springs, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Kansas City, KS
KSNT News

Car crashes, becomes upside-down in creek bed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash on Wednesday ended with the vehicle upside-down in a creek-bed, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. First reported to the SCSO’s Facebook account, shortly after noon on Jan. 5 people began dialing 911 in regards to a vehicle that had gone off the road near SE 53rd St. […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Woman accidentally shot by child in Wamego

WAMEGO (KSNT) – A woman is in critical condition recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest after a juvenile accidentally shot her Wednesday morning, according to the Wamego Police Department. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and the Wamgego Police Department responded to the home at 105 East Valley at 8:22 a.m. and found the […]
WAMEGO, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#I 70#Abandoned Vehicle#Wdaf#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Ford Focus#Khp#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

A Kansas small town crime is creating big problems

READING (KSNT) – A vandalism incident is creating a lot of headaches for people living in and around Reading, Kansas. That’s not because of the damage that needs cleaned up, but because of the long term implications that could come from it. Reading’s downtown consists of a café, a Church, a bank, the Fire Department, […]
READING, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man charged for making fake money

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has been charged for making fake money. The man, 57-year-old Johnny Hockaday, of Wichita, is accused of manufacturing and possessing counterfeit federal currency of various denominations in 2019 and attempting to defraud a business using four counterfeit $100 bills in September 2021. A federal grand jury in Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSNT News

Man convicted in Topeka murder case, bail set at $1,000,000

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Wednesday the conviction of a man related to a 2019 murder in Topeka. Jeremy Lardner was charged after the death of Brandi Prchal on Nov. 1, 2019 — he entered a plea deal on the following charges: Second degree murder Aggravated robbery Kidnapping On Nov. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Larned escapee Isaac Watts’ female accomplice has been charged

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — The Pawnee County Attorney’s office announced on Wednesday, Jan. 5, that formal charges have been filed against the person who helped Isaac Watts escape from Larned State Hospital. On Monday, Jan. 3, Isaac Nathaniel Watts, 43 of Ulysses, escaped from the Crisis Stabilization Unit on the campus of Larned State Hospital. […]
LARNED, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy