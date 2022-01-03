ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

“We’re hitting the portal hard”: Babers tells Orange Nation

By Erik Columbia
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1Y8r_0dbrQROV00

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse football coach Dino Babers joined Steve Infanti and Paulie Scabilia on the radio version of Orange Nation. Babers talked about the newest editions on his coaching staff, how his team is handling the offseason and their strategy on recruiting the transfer portal.

Orange Nation can be heard weekdays from Noon to 2 p.m. on ESPN Syracuse, or you can watch the show on Cuse Sports Talk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

INTERVIEW: Crunch Head Coach Ben Groulx gears up for team’s return

(WSYR-TV) — Due to a COVID-19 outbreak throughout the American Hockey League, the Syracuse Crunch haven’t played a hockey game since December 15, 2021. That all changes Wednesday when they travel west on the Thruway to visit the Rochester Americans. Head Coach Benoit Groulx spoke one-on-one with NewsChannel 9’s Mario Sacco about the team’s struggle […]
NHL
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Former Syracuse Head Coach Greg Robinson dies

(WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse head coach Greg Robinson passed away Wednesday, SU confirms. He was 70 years old. G-Rob, as he was nicknamed, won back-to-back Super Bowls in Denver as the Broncos defensive coordinator. After stops in Kansas City and Houston, Robinson was hired as SU’s head coach before the 2005 season. The G-Rob era, […]
NFL
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Five Syracuse Crunch games rescheduled to March and April

(WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 and the omicron variant has affected the sports world. The same can be said for hockey, both the NHL and AHL. The National Hockey League took a pause just before Christmas and came back last week. The AHL has had a number of games postponed. Monday, the league announced the dates and […]
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB vs. Cornell

(WSYR-TV) — Over the last few years, when Cornell came to the dome to take on Syracuse, it was a celebration of the Boeheims. Jimmy took on his father and brother, Buddy. But this year, after the three have joined forces, the Boeheim family is firmly onboard rooting for a Syracuse win. This is Jimmy’s […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB hosts Brown

(WSYR-TV) — It has been 16 days since the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team took the hardwood. Monday, SU hosts Brown at 6 p.m. This comes after the program had to pause activities and postpone their games against Lehigh and Cornell due to numerous players testing positive with COVID-19. Brown is also coming off a more than […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Babers
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse unveils 2022 men’s lacrosse schedule

(WSYR-TV) — One of the most anticipated Syracuse lacrosse seasons in recent memory has a 2022 schedule.  The Orange, who named SU legend Gary Gait as their head coach this past offseason, announced a 14-game slate beginning this February.  SU will play six conference games and eight non-conference games, featuring five games against last season’s […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse MBB schedules Brown for December 27

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse has added Brown to its schedule, the university announced Wednesday. SU will host Brown Monday December 27 at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed live on the ACC Network Extra. This comes after the program had to pause activities and postpone their games against Lehigh and Cornell due to numerous players […]
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Recruiting#Syracuse Football#Radio#American Football#Orange Nation#Espn Syracuse#Nexstar Media Inc
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Consumer Reports: Mattresses without chemicals

(WSYR-TV) — With an increase in flu cases and surging COVID infections you may find yourself sick and stuck at home, Consumer Reports has some great options to help you pass the time while you get better. 
WSYR NewsChannel 9

AHL cancels 2022 all-star festivities

(WSYR-TV) — The American Hockey announced the cancellation of the 2022 all-star game Wednesday.  Laval, Quebec, was set to host the AHL All-Star Classic February 6-7, but due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in North America, the league has decided to forgo the event.  “The Laval Rocket and Place Bell have done an […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSYR NewsChannel 9

“Only half the work is done”: Dino Babers talks early Syracuse recruiting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wednesday wrapped up the early signing period for most football programs across the country. Dino Babers announced the program signed 12 players to national letters of intent. LeQuint Allen – Running Back (6’0″ from Millville, NJ) Belizaire Bassette – Defensive Line (6’2″ from Broward, FL) Donovan Brown – Wide Receiver (6’2″ […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

941
Followers
513
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy