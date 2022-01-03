“We’re hitting the portal hard”: Babers tells Orange Nation

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse football coach Dino Babers joined Steve Infanti and Paulie Scabilia on the radio version of Orange Nation. Babers talked about the newest editions on his coaching staff, how his team is handling the offseason and their strategy on recruiting the transfer portal.

Orange Nation can be heard weekdays from Noon to 2 p.m. on ESPN Syracuse, or you can watch the show on Cuse Sports Talk.

