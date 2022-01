New York Knicks forward/center Nerlens Noel will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. After a stint in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Noel was listed questionable due to return to competition reconditioning. It seems as though he's still a step away from being ready to suit up, and as a result, he will sit out on Thursday.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO