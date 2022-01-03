Oklahoma set to hire Clemson's Todd Bates as co-defensive coordinator per report

Oklahoma is bringing in one of the nation’s top assistants as the Sooners’ new co-defensive coordinator and defensive tackles coach.

Larry Williams of Tigerillustrated.com reported that Clemson’s Todd Bates is joining Brent Venables’ staff at Oklahoma.

The news comes just several weeks removed from Bates receiving a $200,000 raise and promotion to the assistant head coach title at Clemson.

Bates joined the Clemson staff in January of 2017 as the Tigers’ defensive line coach. The Heflin, Ala., native was a part of four College Football Playoff appearances while at Clemson and helped direct the Tigers to a 44-16 win over Alabama in the 2019 CFP national championship game.

His 2017 Tigers finished second in the nation in scoring defense (13.6) and fourth in total defense (276.7).

Four defensive linemen were selected in the 2019 NFL Draft during Bates’ tenure at Clemson.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell was taken fourth overall by the then-Oakland Raiders, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was selected No. 13 overall by the Miami Dolphins, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was chosen No. 17 overall by the New York Giants and defensive end Austin Bryant was taken in the fourth round by the Detroit Lions.

Under Bates’ watch, Clemson finished tied for the national lead in sacks (46) and second in tackles for loss (109) during the 2020 season.

Bates has also been one of the nation’s top recruiters. After Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class ranked No. 1 according to ESPN, No. 2 according to Rivals and No. 3 according to the 247 Sports composite, Bates was named Rivals’ Recruiter of the Year for 2019.

Bates was promoted to Clemson’s recruiting coordinator following the 2019 season.

Bates joins an Oklahoma defensive staff that includes co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ted Roof, defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis and safeties coach Brandon Hall.

