Microsoft has the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch monitor down to $1,999.99. That's a better price than any other retailer, including Samsung's own website where it's still going for $2,500. The next best price is Amazon where it's still $300 above what Microsoft is selling it for. Today's deal matches what we saw over Black Friday, but other than that you'd be hard pressed to find a good price drop on this screen at all.

