Astronomy

The Practicalities of a Capricorn Sun

By 5 min read
creators.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19). The clouds part. The sun shines through. You can see clearly what must be done. Next you will create the structure, form and organization to make your life the way you want it to be. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your sense of whimsy has gone...

www.creators.com

chatelaine.com

Your Horoscope For January 2022

The astrological skies are a flurry of activity, much like the post-holiday season. There is a time crunch, a pile of work to get back to and a melancholy that comes at the end of a long vacation. Jan. 1 finds Mercury entering Aquarius, where it will extend its stay as it turns retrograde on Jan. 14― often a time of review, readjusting and waiting things out.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Astrologers Say One Zodiac Sign Is Poised To Have the Best 2022 Ever

While we may be chugging along collectively in the Age of Aquarius—a time largely marked by humanitarian pursuits and innovation—Aquarian water-bearers will soon relinquish their fortuitous spot in the celestial spotlight. In 2021, Jupiter was in the sign of Aquarius, offering its associated cosmic wave of luck and good fortune to the air sign. But soon, Jupiter and the sunny energy it brings will move into Pisces, making the water sign destined to have the best year of all signs in 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

2022 Will Be Such A Lucky Year For These 4 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Jupiter

Set aside the need to constantly look on the bright side and admit that 2021 was rough. Honestly, “rough” is putting it mildly. Maybe it wasn’t as intense as 2020, but damn, it definitely wasn’t sunshine and daisies either. The truth is, the past few years have brought you some of the most difficult things that can happen in astrology. By now, I’m sure you’re begging for some good vibrations. Luckily, 2022 is finally here, and although it’s full of low points, it’s got plenty of high points to keep you interested. Cheers to the luckiest zodiac signs of 2022, because they’ve got the most to look forward to in the coming year.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Your 2022 horoscope brings a better year—find out major predictions

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) The year 2022 will bring you a major chance to heal and envision how you’d like your life to grow in the decade to come, Aries. You’ll find that you are being divinely guided by a loving universe as you reflect on the past, learn the lessons you’ve needed and prepare for a bright new chapter to begin. May until October will be the most magnificent period of the year for you, as you are ready for a great rebirth. You’ll be extremely lucky in every way, so seize the day and create the life you’ve always wanted!
CELEBRITIES
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in January, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

As a month, January always seems to pack endless potential, with its events and happenings setting the vibe for the year ahead. And in 2022, the universe is doubling down on that energy of upheaval and newness. The cosmic forecast for the month includes not only two retrogrades (Venus retrograde, which started in December, and Mercury retrograde, which kicks off on January 14), but also a couple of key aspects for transformative Pluto and innovative Uranus that signal change is on the horizon. Though these shifts could certainly deliver unexpected happenings, they’ll also play a role in shaping the best day in January, astrologically, for every zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Aries: March 21-April 19

This year, may have a repeating and common theme for you, that you may take too many initiatives and too much for granted. Where others may be out on romantic adventures, you may need to slow your roll and find some patience, which is not a usual Arian virtue. Not that you will listen to this advice because you probably think that you and you alone know what’s best for you. There may be extra tension brewing around you, particularly until mid-January. You might even want to take an extra-long holiday. Whatever you choose to do, do so with compassion for the ‘other self’ in the equation.
LIFESTYLE
Allure

Leo Horoscope 2022: What the Stars Predict for You This Year

Welcome to 2022, Leo! You're so charismatic that the spotlight is naturally already shining on you. You're ruled by the sun, after all, and no other signs can say that. The new year brings a few chaotic solar eclipses, but generally speaking, you should end the year happier and more famous than when it began. First up is a full moon in your sign, Leo, on Wednesday, February 16. Full moons are notorious for bringing out our primal sign. You're a lion, Leo, and like all cats, you adore getting pets. Invite a lover over for massages and hot sex. Full moons are also potent times of manifestation (or when we get what we want). Pay attention to your inbox for positive career news this day.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Money Talks, and Your 2022 Horoscope Is Screaming

With a brand-new year just over the horizon, there's no better time than now to start setting your goals for the chapter ahead. With that said, if you've been living a hair above your means or swiping your credit card one too many times, 2022 is the perfect opportunity to reprioritize your money matters. The same goes for your professional life, especially for those of you who aren't currently satisfied with your job or your financial stability. The truth is, these feelings aren't uncommon. But your 2022 money and career horoscope is bringing significant, beneficial shifts to your financial investments, career opportunities, and your relationship with money altogether. Have you begun to set any career-related intentions for the new year?
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Love Horoscope For 2022 Is Here, & These Are The Dates When Luck Is On Your Side

We're entering a brand-new year with hope in our hearts. We begin 2022 with Venus in retrograde in the sign of Capricorn, a movement that asks us to be cautious in our romantic relationships and encounters. But when Venus, the Planet of Love, Beauty, and Money, stations direct in practical Capricorn on 29th January, we're ready to climb out of our shells and embrace exciting new possibilities. If you're single, you'll feel supported by the flirtatious powers of this intoxicating planet. If you're in a relationship, you could be inspired to heat things up with your partner and create financial stability.
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Capricorn season: Check out what your horoscope says about you

It’s time to say, “fare-the-well” (and for some, “good riddance!”) to 2021. Winter has ‘officially’ arrived with the sun in the sign of Capricorn. Shortcuts: Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, PiscesWe now are charged with focusing on grounding, producing and finishing up loose ends as the year comes to an end. This Earth sign is driven by success and the upholder of tradition. This is the time of year we not only focus on completion but how we desire to design the architecture of our lives in the New Year ahead. Venus really has something...
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

Your Virgo 2022 Horoscope Is All About Relationships & Reinvention

Let’s be honest here. We all had pretty high hopes for 2021, and while there may have been some highlights, this year has been a struggle for so many of us. It might have been particularly challenging for you, Virgo, since you’re so sensitive and attuned to what the world is going through right now. If you wish you had a crystal ball to see into the future (and don’t we all), you’ll be happy to know that your Virgo 2022 horoscope sees a major shift in several areas of not just your life, but humanity on the whole, too.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Warning: This Week Could Be Painful If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs

As the sun continues to move through bold, chaotic, and free-spirited Sagittarius, you may feel as though certain barriers are coming undone, allowing all sorts of new opportunities and experiences to reach you. Sagittarius is a sign that wants you to live life to the fullest, after all. However, embracing the unknown can leave you feeling vulnerable, because not every experience is inherently enjoyable. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 13, 2021 — Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn — then remaining in your comfort zone might not feel like such a bad idea.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, January 2022

The sun in Capricorn finds you focus on money, your belongings, and on an emotional level, your sense of comfort and security. One might expect this means you don’t want to shake things up, but as a Sagittarius, you’re always up for a new adventure! Calculated risks can bring big rewards, and if it doesn’t work out, at least you had fun trying!
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Will Love Everything This Week Has To Offer

Although this year’s Sagittarius season is a bit of a roller coaster ride, that still doesn’t change the fact that Sagittarius is one of the most fun and open-minded zodiac signs of all. Sagittarius encourages you to let go of judgment and find the beauty, humor, and wisdom in everything. The reason Sagittarius gets its reputation for being so optimistic lies in the fact that it’s ruled by expansive and gregarious Jupiter, a planet that’s always looking to make things bigger and better. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 13, 2021 — Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius — then you’re feeling the spirit of the season.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, and You're About to Get a Freaking Break

They say time flies when you're having fun, but what they didn't tell you is, the same goes for living during a pandemic. Thank goodness there's plenty to look forward to in your 2022 horoscope. You're not alone if you feel the concept of time is more baffling than ever. Now, almost two years since the beginning of 2020, I still find myself looking back at the merciless January 2020 Saturn-Pluto conjunction that occurred at the start of this global crisis that has pushed our limits both as individuals and as a collective. Positioned in Capricorn — a symbol of structures, foundations, and hierarchies — these malefic planets began to dissolve previously set systems and traditions that were no longer serving us. This event, along with the North Node in Cancer in 2020, which collectively guided us to go inward, gave us no choice but to retreat and nurture the home within ourselves. Since then, however, we've been able to forge new structures that align with our soul's purpose, even if that meant working permanently from the comfort of our own homes. Some planetary transits are more challenging than others, but the good news is, there aren't any Saturn-Pluto conjunctions in your 2022 horoscope.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Gemini Full Moon Will Have The Biggest Impact On 4 Zodiac Signs

When a full moon is taking place, you can almost always expect things to become far more intense. Emotions are heightened, tensions rise, and there’s a strong sense that something is about to change. Believe it or not, there’s a reason everyone tends to act a little wild under the full moon. This is when the moon is forming an exact opposition with the sun, setting the stage for a battle of wills. In astrology, the moon rules over your inner world while the sun rules over your outer world, which is why a full moon tends to reveal some major truths. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the December 2021 full moon the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — the truth might just set you free.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

This Zodiac Sign Will Have Its Most Important Year In A Decade In 2022

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It's a new calendar year, which means the astrology forecasts for 2022 are officially in. Depending on your sign (and your whole chart, for that matter) this year's cosmic happenings will mean something different for you.
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Your 2022 Horoscope: A Look At The Year Ahead

Similar to how meteorologists analyze and predict weather patterns, astrologers also map out the future by observing patterns between earthly events and the ways celestial bodies move. In many ways, 2022 gives the impression of being less intense astrologically than 2020 and 2021. But everything requires context: how astrology manifests...
LIFESTYLE
qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) With the new year’s opportunities almost within reach, the Arian’s courageous aspects are raring to go. And don’t be surprised if a lot of people follow the zodiac’s most trusted leader. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Change lies ahead...
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Your Horoscope For the Week of Jan. 2 Is Ushering In New Beginnings

Here's to an adventurous and prosperous 2022. Cliché as they may be, the "new year, new me" vibes never cease to inspire us to put our best foot forward . . . at least during the first couple months of every year. The real challenge, however, is to stay equally committed to whatever your goals are for the remainder of the year. Fortunately, your weekly horoscope for Jan. 2, 2022, has "new beginnings" written in the stars, although there's a catch.
LIFESTYLE

