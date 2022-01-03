ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell Me More: A Lego-shaped tombstone & a farm called Kairos

By Brad Johansen
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sarah Adkins is a bubbly, purpose-driven pharmacy professor at Ohio State University. She used to live in Upper Arlington, but as she said that was another lifetime ago before her husband killed their two young sons in their home before killing himself. If you walk through Union Cemetery on Olentangy River Road, you’ll find a tombstone shaped like a Lego. That tombstone led Brad Johansen to make an awkward call to Sarah and ask her to … tell me more. Watch his report in the player above.

