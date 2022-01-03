ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Samsung TV remote charges through router’s radio waves

Cover picture for the articleWe get a lot of innovations from tech shows like CES and MWC but some of them are just innovations for the sake of it. However, there are definitely some that are really great and destined to change the world one step at a time. Now, we know that...

