Independence, MO

Independence Center closes due to water main break

By Katharine Finnerty
 4 days ago
Independence Center closed early Monday due to a water main break in the mall.

The shopping center, located at Interstate 70 and Missouri Route 291, posted on Facebook about closing for the day.

The post said the below freezing temperatures caused the water main break which then led to flooding in the building.

"As we work to get it under control, fixed, and cleaned up we have come to the decision to close the mall for the day," the post said. We apologize for the inconvenience."

