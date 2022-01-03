ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Gunfire caused weekend cable, internet outage in Rockford, Freeport

By Chris Green, Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD — Xfinity Comcast officials confirmed Monday that gunfire caused a cable and internet service outage that affected customers in areas near downtown Rockford and Freeport over the New Year's weekend.

The damage occurred about 2 p.m. New Year's Day in the 900 block of North Winnebago Street, Comcast officials said .

“The outage was caused by bullets that pierced our network lines in two Rockford locations on Saturday," said Comcast spokesman Jack Segal.

“We can’t thank our crews enough for working tirelessly over the holiday weekend to identify and locate the cause and repair and restore service as quickly as possible," he said. “We apologize for the inconvenience, but want our customers and the affected communities to be aware of the cause of the outage.”

More: We already have the tools we need to close the digital divide

He said there were two locations where the lines were struck by gunfire within feet of each another within the same block on North Winnebago Street.

It is unknown exactly how many customers were affected, but Segal said as of Monday afternoon service had been restored to all of the customers.

The city of Rockford has a Shotspotter gunshot detection system, but it is unknown if the system detected the gunfire to alert police.

“Comcast filing a police report would be the next step," said Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. "At this point, there is not a suspect listed. If a suspect is located later, there is a possibility of restitution if the case is prosecuted.”

Freeport Communications Director Kevyn Sutter was one of several Freeport area residents to lose service. In addition to losing cable services, she coincidentally lost cell phone service.

"So, I was actually unable to contact Comcast at all," she said. "It led to a very quiet New Year's Day, but that's okay."

Sutter said her cable services were restored about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Chris Green: cgreen@rrstar.com ; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Gunfire caused weekend cable, internet outage in Rockford, Freeport

