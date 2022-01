In a move that many saw coming, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has confirmed the firing of offensive coordinator Tony Petersen. Petersen joined Bielema’s coaching staff this season and the offense struggled under his command. Illinois’ offense ranked No. 112 out of 130 FBS teams in yards per game with just 329.8 under Petersen this year. The team scored just 31 offensive touchdowns with 5.01 yards per play over the 12 games. To add a little perspective to that, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, prior to his sixth touchdown performance in the Rose bowl, threw 38 touchdown passes. And running back Treveyon Henderson ended the season averaging 6.8 yards per rush.

