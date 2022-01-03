ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

For Kirsten Dunst, ‘The Power of the Dog’ is a cinematic love letter to her children

By Terry Gross
WAMU
 4 days ago

Dunst says acting opposite her husband, Jesse...

wamu.org

Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
The Fordham Observer

‘The Power of the Dog’: An Identity Crisis in the American Frontier

The months of November and December annually mark the peak in the quality of film releases as major studios release their Oscar hopefuls. With so many new films released in the last couple of weeks, it can be difficult to pick one to watch from the bunch. Make no mistake, “The Power of the Dog,” released on Netflix on Dec. 1, is a must-watch for anyone who watches the Oscars as it will dominate in total Oscar nominations and is sure to come up in awards conversations.
PETS
hollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: The power of ‘The Power of the Dog’

Photo: Kirsten Dunst stars in The Power of the Dog, the new film by Jane Campion. Photo courtesy of Kirsty Griffin / Netflix / Provided by press site with permission. The Power of the Dog, the new movie written and directed by Jane Campion, is a powerful western fable about love found and love yearned for. Few people express themselves fully in the movie, instead they choose silences, grimaces and the evocations of their natural surroundings.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Interview: Kirsten Dunst on the pressure to perform in ‘The Power of the Dog’ and the dream of working with Jane Campion

Kirsten Dunst has been acting almost as long as she’s been alive. From early starring roles in films like Interview with the Vampire and Jumanji through Bring It On and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, she’s gotten to work with some of the best directors in the business: Brian De Palma, Peter Bogdanovich, Sofia Coppola, Jeff Nichols—the list goes on. However, one filmmaker who was at the top of her bucket list and has always eluded her was Jane Campion.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘The Power of the Dog’ tops Columbus Film Critics nominations

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog dominated the nominations from the Columbus Film Critics Association announced today, with 12 including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Supporting Actor for both Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons and Best Supporting Actress for Kirsten Dunst. Licorice Pizza...
MOVIES
kasu.org

Fresh Air Weekend: Kirsten Dunst; Understanding the global supply chain

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. For Kirsten Dunst, 'The Power of the...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield Says He Improvised ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ‘I Love You Guys’ Moment

[Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”] There’s a moment in “Spider Man: No Way Home” (evidently one of the most monumental films of all time, thanks to its $1.3 billion-plus gross worldwide) when the three of the most recent Spideys bro out upon being brought together for the first time. Andrew Garfield (from the “Amazing Spider-Man” series), Tobey Maguire (from the Sam Raimi films), and Tom Holland (from the three most recent films) are all brought together after a spell issued by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange goes awry. After denying his return to the franchise for...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Nicolas Cage comments on Alec Baldwin's deadly 'Rust' shooting: 'Know what the procedure is'

Nicolas Cage commented on the deadly "Rust" shooting and shared his thoughts on an actor’s responsibility to be responsible with firearms on movie sets. The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the indie-Western movie sparked a debate in Hollywood about whether real guns have any place on a movie set in an age where it is so easy to use fake guns and add things like muzzle flare in post-production.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Late Actor Sidney Poitier Loved Being a Father of 6: Meet His Daughter’s Carrying On His Legacy

Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier led a tremendous career full of milestones since landing his first major film role in the ‘50s. He was the first Black man to ever win the Best Actor Oscar for his part in the 1963 film Lilies of the Field. The Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office confirmed the actor’s death to Fox News on January 7, 2022. Sidney, who died at age 94, is survived by his six daughters who have supported him throughout his time in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
FIRST For Women

Queen Elizabeth Is in Mourning Again: Two of Her Ladies-in-Waiting Have Died

December was a difficult month for Queen Elizabeth, and not just because it was her first Christmas without her beloved husband, Prince Philip. As the 95-year-old monarch celebrated a quiet holiday, she also mourned the loss of two ladies-in-waiting. Ann Fortune Fitzroy, the Dowager Duchess of Grafton, died on December 3, and Diana Maxwell, Dowager Lady Farnham, died on December 29. The Duchess of Grafton was 101 and Lady Farnham was 90.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
MOVIES
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES

