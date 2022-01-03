ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prediction logged for four-star running back Trevor Etienne

By Matt Connolly about 6 hours
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trevor Etienne is less than a week...

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
RB Trevor Etienne Previews '40-Year Decision' Between Florida, LSU, Clemson

The Florida Gators 2022 recruiting class is really just getting started under head coach Billy Napier. After snagging nine players during the early signing period, Napier is ready to land multiple other players on National Signing Day, and part of that class could include Trevor Etienne, a standout running back out of Jennings (La.), right in Napier's former backyard.
5-Star Running Back Zach Evans Announces Transfer

Zach Evans, a former five-star running back and TCU transfer, will have a new home in 2022. Evans made his transfer decision on Monday morning, announcing he’s heading to the SEC. “I would like to announce that I plan to enroll at the … University of Mississippi,” Evans said...
Trevor Etienne Projection

Trevor Etienne is set to announce a commitment on Saturday at the All-American Bowl. His finalists include Clemson, Florida and LSU. From SI All-American: Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Clemson legend Travis Etienne, is already bigger than the NFLer and plays that way. Prep defenders just look small near his filled-out frame and look worse when combatting his downhill style.
4-star cornerback Jahlil Florence down to five schools

After Oregon’s coaching change, San Diego (Lincoln) cornerback Jahlil Florence decided to wait out the Early Signing Period and re-assess his options. Now, with a little less than a month until the February signing period, Florence has a new list of top schools. The four-star, who ranks No. 151...
NewsBreak
Wan'Dale Robinson makes huge announcement about football future

Kentucky learned on Wednesday that they would be without one of their top talents at receiver next season as Wan’Dale Robinson announced his future plans. The junior receiver announced via a video on Wednesday that he was declaring for the draft and would not be returning to Kentucky for another season.
QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
Brian Kelly reveals biggest draw about LSU football

LSU football’s new headman Brian Kelly was in the booth Wednesday night as the Tigers took on the Kansas State Wildcats. LSU did not have the ending to the season they would have liked as they fell to the Wildcats 42-20. The Tigers fought hard and did what they could to remain competitive in a game despite having to start senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin at quarterback due to COVID-related issues.
College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
Key Notre Dame defender makes huge announcement on future

Notre Dame defensive end Justin Ademilola channeled his inner Michael Jordan on Wednesday when he made an announcement about his next step. He posted a video on Twitter with two words at the end. “I’m back.”. Yes, Ademilola announced he’s returning for a fifth season in 2022. That’s a...
