UbuntuDDE Remix 21.10 Released with Latest Deepin Desktop Environment

Ingo Molnar, the well-known Linux kernel developer and author of CFS Task Scheduler (Completely Fair Scheduler), proposed for discussion in the Linux kernel development mailing list, a series of patches affecting more than half of all the files in the kernel source. The series provides an increase in the total rebuilding core speed 50-80% depending on the settings. The implemented optimization is remarkable in that it is associated with the addition of the largest set of changes in the history of kernel development – 2297 patches were proposed for inclusion at once, changing more than 25,000 files: 10,000 header files in the directories “include /” and “arch / * / include /” and 15,000 source files.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO