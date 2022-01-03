ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

UbuntuDDE Remix 21.10 Released with Latest Deepin Desktop Environment

By Marius Nestor
linuxtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) operating system release, UbuntuDDE Remix 21.10 is powered by the same kernel...

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Macworld

Give yourself Wi-Fi as strong as it is safe

Your home Wi-Fi should be the place you know you have the best connection. With the FlashRouter Netgear R6400 DD-WRT VPN Privacy Router, you can make that happen. This powerful router with built-in privacy features is on sale for the Holidays, coming down the chimney at only $186.99 (Reg. $274) with coupon code MERRY15.
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

DuckDuckGo to release a privacy-focused browser for desktop

DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, has announced that it will be launching a full-blown desktop for macOS and Windows soon. The company recently released an App Tracking Transparency-like tool for Android, and now it is aiming to bring the tracking-free experience to the desktop. In the company's blog Post, DuckDuckGo's CEO Gabriel Weinberg offered a glimpse of what we can expect from the DuckDuckGo Browser for Desktop.
TECHNOLOGY
bleepingcomputer.com

This $28 course bundle helps you become a certified Python programmer

When bright young minds arrive at the computer science department at MIT or Stanford, the first programming language they learn is Python. Why? Because Python is easy to learn, very flexible, and powerful enough to keep Instagram and Spotify running smoothly. The 2022 Premium Python Programming PCEP Certification Prep Bundle...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Enlightenment 0.25 Desktop Environment Released with Flat Look to Match New Flat Theme

Enlightenment 0.25 is here more than one and a half years after Enlightenment 0.24 to introduce a flat look to match the new flat theme, new gesture recognition bindings for touchpads, fingerprint support in desklock via the libFprint library and a new tool to configure fingerprints, a new binding action that lets users switch profiles, as well as palette editor and selector tool to help you set up custom colors.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubuntu#Software#Dde Store#Deepin Linux
linuxtoday.com

Linux Remote Desktop Release 0.9

Nubo released Linux Remote Desktop 0.9. This is its first major release of an open-source VDI solution, completely based on open-source technology, Linux operating system, and Linux containers. Learn more here.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Maui Shell: a Convergent Desktop Shell for Linux Desktops

The makers of the Debian-based Nitrux distribution also work on developing a set of in-house apps called Maui Apps. Nitrux has introduced a brand new shell for the Linux desktop, called Maui Shell, which can converge to also work on mobiles devices, such as Linux phones and tablets. Learn more here.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Lumina 1.6.2 Released For This BSD Licensed Qt-Powered Desktop

Lumina is the desktop project originally started by PC-BSD/TrueOS developers as a BSD-focused desktop environment built atop Qt. When TrueOS stopped focusing on being a great desktop BSD, Lumina development stalled. But for Linux and BSD users fond of this lightweight Qt desktop, Lumina Desktop development restarted a few months ago.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Nitrux 1.8 Released with the Latest Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS

The new Nitrux 1.8 release defaults to the XFS file system and comes with the latest Linux kernel. Here’s what’s new!. LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
linuxtoday.com

Neptune 7.0 Released as a Classic KDE-Based Linux Distro

Neptune is a Linux distro for desktops based fully upon the Debian stable branch, except for a newer kernel and some drivers. In addition, Neptune’s devs package and maintain the KDE Plasma desktop as well as KDE Frameworks and KDE Applications. The project’s latest release, Neptune 7.0 “Faye”, is...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Patches Published Speed Up Linux Kernel Assembly 50%-80%

Ingo Molnar, the well-known Linux kernel developer and author of CFS Task Scheduler (Completely Fair Scheduler), proposed for discussion in the Linux kernel development mailing list, a series of patches affecting more than half of all the files in the kernel source. The series provides an increase in the total rebuilding core speed 50-80% depending on the settings. The implemented optimization is remarkable in that it is associated with the addition of the largest set of changes in the history of kernel development – 2297 patches were proposed for inclusion at once, changing more than 25,000 files: 10,000 header files in the directories “include /” and “arch / * / include /” and 15,000 source files.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Install ClickHouse OLAP Database System on Debian 11

ClickHouse is a free, open-source, and column-oriented database management system. It is used for online analytical processing and allows you to generate analytical reports using SQL queries. Learn how to install ClickHouse on Debian 11 here.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Garuda Linux Kicks Off 2022 with New Cinnamon Edition

Garuda Linux still tries to bring Arch Linux to the masses, and the latest Garuda Linux release, dubbed “White-tailed Eagle,” is here to introduce a new community edition. This edition features the beloved and lightweight Cinnamon desktop environment, maintained by the Linux Mint developers.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Red Hat Donates $10,000 and the Flatpak Package Will Be Official

OBS Studio is one of the most successful projects of free software. However, it carries an important But, and that is that for many years it has not offered symmetric support between the platforms it supports. As a result, the version for Linux has fewer features than the Windows version. Added to that is the fact that Ubuntu and Linux Mint are the only officially supported distributions, which will thankfully change shortly thanks to Flatpak.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 3rd, 2022

This is the first 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup edition in 2022 and it brings you news about the upcoming releases of Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 and Linux Lite 5.8 distributions, the end of life of CentOS Linux 8, a major postmarketOS release for ARM devices, and new major releases of the Avidemux video editor and Pinta paint program.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Install and Configure Squid Proxy on Ubuntu 20.04

Squid Proxy is a caching proxy, supporting HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and more. It reduces bandwidth and improves response times by caching and reusing frequently-requested web pages. Squid has extensive access controls and makes a great server accelerator. It runs on most available operating systems. This guide details how to install...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Complete Guide on Inode Numbers in Linux with Examples

I’m going to ask you a question. What do you see when you pass the ls -l command? Likely a list of files with a bunch of details like permission, number of files, file owner, group owner, size, date & time along with a file name. And even more data can be accessed using different parameters. But have you ever wondered where all that data gets stored, and what we call this data of type?
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Secure FTP server in Rocky Linux with SSL/TLS

In this article, we will demonstrate how to configure a Secure FTP server (vsftpd) using SSL/TLS encryption. Traditional FTP services are not very secure and vulnerable because the credentials are transmitted in clear text, which is prone to crackdowns and many types of attacks like brute force. The majority of applications these days come with a security feature that can be used to set up a secure FTP server. Consider encrypting data between the Server and Client with FTPS (FTP Secure) in conjunction with SSL/TLS. SFTP (SSH File Transfer Protocol) is another way of securing data transmission. SFTP was developed as an extension of SSH, and it can also be used with other security protocols.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy