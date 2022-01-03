ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Women Shot In Paterson

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sjNmJ_0dbrJrto00
Paterson police Photo Credit: PATERSON PD

Two women were hospitalized following a shooting and car crash Monday afternoon in Paterson, responders said.

Both victims were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center via private vehicles after the incident shortly before 4 p.m. on East 23rd Street near Community Baptist Church of Love between Broadway and Hamilton Avenue, they said.

One is 23 from Bloomfield, the other 21 from Paterson, authorities said.

Their injuries weren't life-threatening, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

Police, meanwhile, issued an alert for a silver BMW occupied by two men who they said fled along Broadway.

Nearly a dozen shell casings reportedly were recovered.

