ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Frisch’s Big Boy Adds New 2022 Menu Items

By Nia Noelle
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aeTQO_0dbrJQGJ00

Starting January 5th Cincinnati staple Frisch’s Big Boy will be adding four new items to their menu to kick off the new year including half pounder burgers, a new shake and a new pie.

The half pounder burgers are two quarter pound patties and lots of gooey cheese topped with cheesy bacon or spicy cheesy bacon and jalapeños, spicy tartar, and pepper jack cheese.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Source: Frisch’s Big Boy / Frisch’s Big Boy


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NuduM_0dbrJQGJ00

Source: Frisch’s Big Boy / Frisch’s Big Boy


For dessert Frisch’s added a new peanut butter cream pie shake and piebaby made with Frisch’s cream pie filling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQDFT_0dbrJQGJ00

Source: Frisch’s Big Boy / Frisch’s Big Boy


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ltdyu_0dbrJQGJ00

Source: Frisch’s Big Boy / Frisch’s Big Boy


But don’t sleep on these new items, they will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants.

The Latest:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

Arby's Adds New Sandwich to Menu

A new sandwich has joined the Arby's menu lineup. The fast-food chain has capped off 2021 with the introduction of the new Brisket Bacon 'n Beef Dip Sandwich. The sandwich is the chain's latest limited-time sandwich and is available at participating Arby's locations nationwide for a limited time. The new...
RESTAURANTS
CNN

Taco Bell is adding a surprising new menu item

New York (CNNN Business) — Taco Bell is adding a new menu item that fans might not associate with the taco chain — and it's only available for a week. The fast food restaurant is adding crispy chicken wings beginning January 6 for a limited time at its US locations. Taco Bell said each order contains five, bone-in wings that are coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce. They'll be sold only after 2 pm and cost $5.99.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The In-N-Out Secret Menu Item Only Employees Get To Eat

Anyone who lives in or has visited California should be familiar with the iconic chain In-N-Out. Or if you live in one of the other five states — Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, and Texas — where the hamburger joint has locations, according to the official website. Known for...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Restaurants
State
Texas State
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Restaurants
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
State
Arkansas State
City
Cincinnati, OH
WETM

Chick-fil-A reveals most-ordered menu items of 2021

(WETM) – Chick-fil-A remains one of the most popular fast-food chains in the United States with crispy waffle fries and their iconic chicken sandwiches. According to The American Customer Satisfaction Index the chain was number one for the seventh consecutive year in customer satisfaction. As 2021 comes to a...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Whataburger Brings Back Retired Menu Items & Adds a New Sauce

Fast-food chains are constantly playing with menus, removing items to make room for new stuff. Sometimes that means saying goodbye to old favorites. Whataburger broke fans' hearts when it removed its Buffalo Ranch Lineup from menus at chains nationwide, but here's a bit of good news: It's back, and Whataburger is rolling out a new sauce option too.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Mimi Faust
newsandviewsusa.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory now open

With roots in Detroit, an internationally inspired take on hot dogs, and a sustained presence in Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory is growing rapidly. Local entrepreneur and franchisee, Darius Alexander is excited to be bringing the versatile menu to Douglasville. The new location, which also offers Spice Wings, a similar concept with international inspiration on its wing menu, is at 6920 Douglas Boulevard, by Bruster's.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Popculture

Arby's Bringing Sweet Treat Back to Menu

Something sweet is headed to Arby's! The beloved fast food chain is officially bringing back its fan-favorite Mint Chocolate Shake. Dubbed the chain's version of McDonald's beloved Shamrock Shake, Arby's Mint Chocolate Shake features a mint chocolate-flavored shake that is topped with mouth-watering toppings including whipped topping, real Andes candy pieces, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Taco Bell Adds Chicken Wings Starting Today

For one week, Taco Bell is adding chicken wings to the menu and you can get them nationwide. Today is the big day for the company's new menu item. Last month brought the announcement of several new menu items, but a lot of people's eyes were drawn to the new wings. Alongside the chicken will be some sort of queso dipping sauce, so cheese lovers have something to celebrate right there. There is one catch, you have to order your wings after 2 pm according to Taco Bell. It stands to reason that there will be some lines and the workers will need some time to meet the increased demand. Also curious is the timing as there was a pronounced chicken wing shortage in the tail end of 2021. Restaurants around the country suffered as the supply chain was understandably a little worse for wear with the pandemic still going strong outside. However, the company must not be too worried about that possibility if they're making this push so early in the new year. Check out what a spokesperson had to say down below.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Boy#Food Drink#Arkansas Frisch
Popculture

Arby's Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Menu Items Next Year

Arby's is marking the start of the new year by bringing back two fan-favorite menu items. Both the Crispy Fish Sandwich and White Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese are set to return to Arby's restaurants nationwide heading into 2022. The two beloved items will make their return as part of the chain's revamped 2 For $6 Everyday Value menu.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Jimmy John's Has Half-Price Sandwiches Through Valentine's Day

If you're like most Americans that I surveyed in my house, your new year's resolution is to eat more sandwiches. (Oreos say "chocolate sandwich cookies" on the packaging. It counts.) Well, you can double up at lunch and get to your goal of "more sandwiches" quickly. Jimmy John's is currently...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Wendy's Giving Out Fan-favorite Menu Item for Free This Week

Wendy's is closing out 2021 on a high note. The beloved fast food chain is continuing its string of end-of-the-year deals in the final week of the year by offering customers yet another bargain: free chicken nuggets. This week only, customers headed to Wendy's will be able to score an order of the chain's famed chicken nuggets at no additional cost at all.
RESTAURANTS
erienewsnow.com

KFC's new menu item tastes like chicken (but isn't)

Kentucky Fried Chicken is going to sell a new menu item that contains no chicken — but tastes like it does. The new plant-based fried chicken nugget alternative, called Beyond Fried Chicken, will be added to menus nationwide beginning Monday, Jan. 10 for a limited time. It marks the first instance of a large national chain selling plant-based chicken products rather than the hamburger or sausage alternatives that have become increasingly common, the chain said.
RESTAURANTS
Food Network

10 Healthiest Fast-Food Menu Items

Believe it or not, there are healthier options available at popular fast food joints. You’re stuck on the road, or didn’t have a chance to eat and end up in some fast-food or quick-service joint that’s all too conveniently placed in your neighborhood. What should you choose? Your best line of defense is to be prepared. I checked out popular fast-food restaurants and found options that can be part of a healthy eating plan; whether you’re looking for a quick snack or a sensibly-sized meal, I’ve got you covered.
FOOD & DRINKS
fox4now.com

Dunkin’s New Winter Menu Includes A Stroopwafel Doughnut

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Winter flavors have officially arrived at Dunkin’!. Along with new coffees to kickstart...
RESTAURANTS
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

832
Followers
1K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy