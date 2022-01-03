Here are counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in North Carolina

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Dec. 30 reached 823,307 COVID-19-related deaths and 53.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 61.9% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 33.1% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Dec. 29, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Craven County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 10.7% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 6.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 69 (70 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (58,953 fully vaccinated)
— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3uKb_0dbrJ8hi00

2 / 50Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Iredell County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 10.7% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 5.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 120 (219 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (90,046 fully vaccinated)
— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsvP4_0dbrJ8hi00

3 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Nash County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 9.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 11.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 99 (93 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (51,811 fully vaccinated)
— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTHd1_0dbrJ8hi00

4 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Rockingham County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 9.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 11.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 70 (64 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (43,221 fully vaccinated)
— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jxd6d_0dbrJ8hi00

5 / 50AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Rowan County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 9.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 2.5% more availability than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 76 (108 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (59,538 fully vaccinated)
— 26.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04I3Fg_0dbrJ8hi00

6 / 50Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Alamance County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 9.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 11.3% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 62 (105 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (93,730 fully vaccinated)
— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqUFS_0dbrJ8hi00

7 / 50MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#44. Dare County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 9.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 80% full in North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 81 (30 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (26,528 fully vaccinated)
— 26.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lOrXD_0dbrJ8hi00

8 / 50Canva

#43. Haywood County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 6.7% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 3.8% more availability than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 63 (39 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (34,144 fully vaccinated)
— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462UuP_0dbrJ8hi00

9 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#42. Chatham County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 6.7% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 80% full in North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 28 (21 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (41,202 fully vaccinated)
— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eY7eO_0dbrJ8hi00

10 / 50PatGallery // Shutterstock

#41. New Hanover County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 5.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 42.5% more availability than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 55 (130 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (140,225 fully vaccinated)
— 5.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXXCl_0dbrJ8hi00

11 / 50OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Cleveland County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 5.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 22.5% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 82 (80 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (46,132 fully vaccinated)
— 16.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0KjJ_0dbrJ8hi00

12 / 50Canva

#39. Avery County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 5.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 80% full in North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 57 (10 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (9,011 fully vaccinated)
— 9.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vEeZo_0dbrJ8hi00

13 / 50Canva

#38. Guilford County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 2.7% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 69 (368 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (310,841 fully vaccinated)
— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwAII_0dbrJ8hi00

14 / 50Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Chowan County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 1.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 25.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 93 (13 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (7,342 fully vaccinated)
— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ab61Y_0dbrJ8hi00

15 / 50Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Bertie County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 1.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 80% full in North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 26 (5 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (9,171 fully vaccinated)
— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYNca_0dbrJ8hi00

16 / 50Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Polk County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 33.8% more availability than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 39 (8 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (8,803 fully vaccinated)
— 24.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwC27_0dbrJ8hi00

17 / 50Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Union County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 25.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 84 (202 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (125,417 fully vaccinated)
— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbah8_0dbrJ8hi00

18 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Harnett County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 5.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 63 (85 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (50,125 fully vaccinated)
— 34.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqIz2_0dbrJ8hi00

19 / 50Canva

#32. Cumberland County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 8.7% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 60 (200 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (201,517 fully vaccinated)
— 6.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpiNJ_0dbrJ8hi00

20 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Montgomery County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 80% full in North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 29 (8 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (10,969 fully vaccinated)
— 28.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvEZ0_0dbrJ8hi00

21 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. Durham County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 11.3% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 52 (167 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (215,160 fully vaccinated)
— 18.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNjud_0dbrJ8hi00

22 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#29. Moore County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 2.7% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 26.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 73 (74 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (54,914 fully vaccinated)
— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3niBl1_0dbrJ8hi00

23 / 50State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sampson County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 2.7% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 21.3% more availability than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 71 (45 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (30,623 fully vaccinated)
— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ViP7q_0dbrJ8hi00

24 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. Forsyth County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 2.7% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 10.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 66 (254 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (223,760 fully vaccinated)
— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13aEl3_0dbrJ8hi00

25 / 50David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#26. Beaufort County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 4.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 53 (25 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (24,589 fully vaccinated)
— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SUYUw_0dbrJ8hi00

26 / 50Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hertford County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 4.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 3.7% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 42 (10 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (10,618 fully vaccinated)
— 20.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Get7w_0dbrJ8hi00

27 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Johnston County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 4.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 6.2% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 83 (174 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (102,976 fully vaccinated)
— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBLMI_0dbrJ8hi00

28 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#23. Mecklenburg County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 4.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 8.7% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 96 (1,067 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (657,682 fully vaccinated)
— 4.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buZz3_0dbrJ8hi00

29 / 50G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Surry County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 5.3% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 17.5% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 174 (125 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (35,493 fully vaccinated)
— 12.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y99YB_0dbrJ8hi00

30 / 50Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Davie County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 5.3% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 80% full in North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 100 (43 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (23,102 fully vaccinated)
— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjAhb_0dbrJ8hi00

31 / 50Canva

#20. Carteret County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 6.7% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 33.8% more availability than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 30 (21 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (37,987 fully vaccinated)
— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

32 / 50PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Cabarrus County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 6.7% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 7.5% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 74 (161 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (114,490 fully vaccinated)
— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhwYT_0dbrJ8hi00

33 / 50Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#18. Buncombe County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 8.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 0.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 61 (159 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (165,995 fully vaccinated)
— 12.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LzTBE_0dbrJ8hi00

34 / 50Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#17. Orange County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 8.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 7.5% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 51 (75 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.3% (110,360 fully vaccinated)
— 31.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKqet_0dbrJ8hi00

35 / 50Donald Lee Pardue // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Randolph County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 8.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 17.5% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 116 (167 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (59,776 fully vaccinated)
— 26.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0nEF_0dbrJ8hi00

36 / 50Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wake County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 9.3% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 6.2% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 87 (972 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (764,087 fully vaccinated)
— 21.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PtN6f_0dbrJ8hi00

#14. Catawba County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 10.7% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 1.3% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 84 (134 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (83,376 fully vaccinated)
— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WTM5r_0dbrJ8hi00

38 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lenoir County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 10.7% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 2.5% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 54 (30 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (28,680 fully vaccinated)
— 9.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtgN8_0dbrJ8hi00

39 / 50Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#12. Onslow County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 12.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 22.5% more availability than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 55 (109 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (111,350 fully vaccinated)
— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6uIy_0dbrJ8hi00

40 / 50gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Columbus County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 12.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 11.3% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 40 (22 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (23,387 fully vaccinated)
— 25.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Z8vS_0dbrJ8hi00

41 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Pender County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 12.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 80% full in North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 73 (46 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (30,553 fully vaccinated)
— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QQ4q_0dbrJ8hi00

42 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Gaston County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 13.3% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 13.8% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 101 (226 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (107,288 fully vaccinated)
— 15.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0za3CK_0dbrJ8hi00

43 / 50Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Burke County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 16.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 8.8% more availability than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 61 (55 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (40,273 fully vaccinated)
— 21.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOgZU_0dbrJ8hi00

44 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Duplin County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 16.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 13.8% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 53 (31 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (23,422 fully vaccinated)
— 29.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kC3J_0dbrJ8hi00

45 / 50State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Edgecombe County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 18.7% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 13.8% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 27 (14 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (23,268 fully vaccinated)
— 20.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Jskq_0dbrJ8hi00

46 / 50Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#5. Pitt County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 20.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 5.0% more availability than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 63 (114 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (91,807 fully vaccinated)
— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PzkDj_0dbrJ8hi00

47 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Scotland County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 22.7% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 25.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 49 (17 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (15,488 fully vaccinated)
— 21.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHX2H_0dbrJ8hi00

48 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#3. Caldwell County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 24.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 18.8% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 111 (91 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (36,981 fully vaccinated)
— 20.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bswUC_0dbrJ8hi00

49 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lee County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 33.3% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 25.0% more full than North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 50 (31 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (32,884 fully vaccinated)
— 6.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLyw4_0dbrJ8hi00

50 / 50Canva

#1. Alleghany County, NC

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 33.3% more full than North Carolina overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 80% full in North Carolina overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 135 (15 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (6,268 fully vaccinated)
— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

