VDOT reminds drivers to be cautious as road clearing may continue overnight

VIRGINIA ( WDVM ) — The Virginia Department of Transportation reminded residents to give crews room as they continue clearing roadways after Monday’s winter storm.

VDOT said that their crews will likely be working overnight to clear the snow and ice. They also warned that wet snow is “bringing down trees, branches and power lines.”

Anyone who doesn’t need to travel is advised to stay off the roads, and anyone who does need to drive is reminded to be wary of icy spots.

A release from VDOT also gave drivers the following tips and reminders:

In neighborhoods, crews will treat trouble spots with a salt/sand mix and where more than two inches of snow have accumulated, plows will make an 8′ -to-10′ path. Learn more .

crews will treat trouble spots with a salt/sand mix and where more than two inches of snow have accumulated, plows will make an 8′ -to-10′ path. Learn more . If possible, avoid overnight and early morning travel until after sunrise and temperatures improve. Temperatures will remain below freezing, causing potential icy conditions and black ice.

If you drive, allow extra time. Clear vehicles completely of ice. Take the trip slowly, increase distance behind other vehicles, and brake gently. Use extra caution on elevated surfaces such as bridges, ramps and overpasses.

Clear vehicles completely of ice. Take the trip slowly, increase distance behind other vehicles, and brake gently. Use extra caution on elevated surfaces such as bridges, ramps and overpasses. Check road conditions: Use www.511virginia.org , the free mobile app, or call 511 from any phone in Virginia.

Follow @vadotnova and @NWS_BaltWash for real-time updates!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.