ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Interpace Biosciences to undertake $30M rights offering

By Ravikash
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Interpace Biosciences (OTCQX:IDXG) set Jan. 10 as the record date for its proposed fully back-stopped $30M rights offering. Under the terms, the company will distribute non-transferable subscription rights to each holder of its common stock as well as to...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Medigus's subsidiary Eventer Technologies files for US IPO

Israel-based Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) said that its 47.69% owned subsidiary Eventer Technologies confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential U.S. IPO. Eventer is a software company engaged in the development and operation of a technology platform, based on cloud computing, for managing...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Hercules Capital: Flexing The Financial Muscles

Next week I am scheduled to have a surgical procedure to correct a minor muscle issue. Hopefully, it will be no big deal and I will be back to writing the next day. They tell me it is a routine procedure and should not be too detrimental to my health, at least while I am otherwise healthy and have no other issues affecting me, which seems to be the case right now. Meanwhile, I am working on losing some weight and building up my muscles to prepare for the recovery, so that I will recover faster, stronger, and healthier.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Mersana Therapeutics outlines upcoming milestones for 2022

Ahead of a business update scheduled at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week, Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) shared the anticipated timeline for 2022 milestones in the company’s ongoing clinical programs. In Q3 2022, the company expects to complete the enrollment of 180 patients in its UPLIFT study, a single-arm...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interpace Biosciences#Idxg#K Limited Partnership#The Rights Offering
Seeking Alpha

Top proxy advisors urge approval of Newcrest takeover of Pretium

Pretium Resources (PVG +0.9%) says proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS are recommending shareholders vote in favor of the company's proposed takeover by Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY). Glass Lewis believes the deal will result in a larger, more diversified gold producer with potentially meaningful synergies, while ISS cites the shareholders...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Azenta: Hyper-Focus On Life Sciences Will Unleash Growth But Wait For A Pullback

Upcoming divestiture of the semiconductor business creates a catalyst for Azenta as a company laser-focused on the life sciences industry. Last September, Azenta (AZTA) (formerly known as Brooks Automation) announced that it would divest it's semiconductor business for $3 billion to Thomas H. Lee Partners. The transaction is expected to finalize during the first half of 2022. Following this divestiture, Azenta will remain a pure play investment as a mission-critical provider to the life sciences industry. We believe that this will enable the company to pursue significant growth opportunities and create enhanced shareholder value. This will allow Azenta to have a laser-like focus on the life sciences industry and hone in their go-to-market strategy to become a strategic partner for biotech and pharma firms. The $3 billion cash infusion (~$2.6b after-tax) will facilitate future R&D initiatives, M&A activity, and potentially increase return capital to shareholders via share buy backs and potentially even dividend growth. With the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry in the national spotlight, and ongoing advancements in the genomics space, we think that Azenta is in prime position to capitalize on secular growth trends these industries are experiencing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Covenant Logistics Group: Upside Is Impaired Some By Volatility

Covenant Logistics Group has an interesting operating history, with generally positive cash flow figures. In the modern era, one vital aspect of the economy involves the transportation of the various goods that we purchase every day. Given the sheer volume of goods purchased and sold, this transportation industry must be large in order to facilitate the activity in question. A certain level of stability can be found in the larger players in this market. But to find the truly cheap ones, sometimes you have to look to the smaller prospects. An interesting example for investors to consider is a firm called Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG). Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had exhibited consistent revenue growth. Profits and cash flows were incredibly volatile but generally positive. And with the economic aspect of the pandemic largely behind us, revenue is growing nicely and the firm's bottom line is showing signs of improvement. Add on to this the fact that shares of the business look incredibly cheap and it should make for an appealing opportunity for value-oriented investors who don't mind year-to-year volatility.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Ayr Wellness updates on its stock repurchase program

In its update on stock repurchase program, Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) has repurchased 568K Subordinate Voting Shares for C$11M+. Earlier, the company announced that its board authorized the repurchase of up to 5%, or ~2.5M, of the company's shares. "We accelerated our repurchase program in December 2021 to take advantage of...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Seeking Alpha

Agenus COO resigns to lead subsidiary MiNK Therapeutics

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) announced that Dr. Jennifer Buell, its President and Chief Operating Officer, resigned from her position at the company to become President and Chief Executive Officer at MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT). A subsidiary of Agenus (AGEN), MiNK (INKT), received financing from the former until it completed the initial public offering...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

908 Devices announces GlaxoSmithKline purchases additional Rebel analyzer

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) announced that GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) has purchased an additional REBEL cell culture media analyzer. GSK will now have a total of five REBEL analyzers being used by its biologics and vaccine process development teams. REBEL is the first miniature CE-MS-based analyzer that enables biopharma researchers to accelerate process...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Apollo Healthcare says acquisition by Anjac completed

Apollo Healthcare (OTCQX:AHCCF) said Anjac SAS completed the acquisition all of Apollo’s outstanding class B shares, other than certain shares held by AHCCF's co-CEOs Charles Wachsberg and Richard Wachsberg. Under the deal, each shareholder received $4.50 per Apollo share in cash. "Anjac’s established and proprietary credentials in personal care...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Neurocrine Biosciences

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

HeartCore Enterprises Targets $15 Million U.S. IPO

HeartCore Enterprise has filed proposed terms for a $15 million U.S. IPO. HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm provides customer experience and digital transformation software to businesses in Japan. While HTCR has...
BUSINESS
The Press

Amador Bioscience Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amador Bioscience, a global translational sciences and clinical pharmacology CRO, announced today that Dr. Meina Liang has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Liang will report to Amador CEO and Chairman of the Board Dr. Bing Wang Ph.D. As Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Liang will lead the strategy to establish cutting-edge bioanalysis technologies and capabilities, enhancing Amador's global-standard services to biopharmaceutical companies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

HP: Unravels Opportunity In Hybrid Work Boom

HP's entry into the 'Hybrid Work' environment complements its product portfolio and helps sustain its top line growth. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been in business for over 80 years and has always been a market leader in the personal computer and printing industries. Following the split in November 2015, it appears as though the company is struggling with its negative equity balance. However, a closer examination of its financials and the growth of its market capitalization and earnings per share reveals that HP has a long way to go. The company is constantly reinventing and now expands to capitalize on an opportunity in the hybrid work set up. Its transformation and consistent execution of improving its shareholder value on top of its high quality valuation make it an attractive candidate for inclusion in your portfolios.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

The Discovery - AT&T Deal: Important Takeaways From The Discovery Perspective

The past week was an important one for the shareholders of AT&T (T) and Discovery (DISCA) (DISCB) (DISCK) as the CEO of AT&T is now expecting the deal whereby AT&T is selling its WarnerMedia division to Discovery to close in about three months. It looks like the market is now finally waking up to the value proposition Discovery (or rather, the new merged entity) has to offer. Sure, the new company will come out of the gate with quite a lot of debt, but as Discovery has a history of not paying dividends, virtually every dollar of free cash flow will be used to rapidly reduce the net debt.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Enterprise Products Partners: January 2022 Technical Update

EPD just announced a 3.3% dividend increase. StockWaves / High-Dividend Opportunities (HDO) Where Fundamentals Meet Technicals: EPD - Yield 7.9%. Produced by Jason Appel of StockWaves, along with Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunities. This series of articles is intended to provide Elliott Wave and Fibonacci Pinball Analysis as accompaniment...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seneca Foods: Bargain Valuation In A Stable Industry

SENEA has a resilient business model and the company benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic. I came across the Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) in my search for bargains. The stock looked very cheap at first, currently trading at ~4x TTM earnings and below book value. Moreover, revenue grew 22.3% from FY19 to FY21, while management significantly lowered long-term debt. However, I believe the stock is cheap for two main reasons. One of the reasons is the market is simply not interested in this industry at the moment and the second one is the long-term prospects of the frozen and canned food industry are unappealing. I believe SENEA is a buy at the moment if you want to get exposure to the US frozen and canned food market, although you should expect to have volatility in the stock price in the short term.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy