Interpace Biosciences to undertake $30M rights offering

Covenant Logistics Group has an interesting operating history, with generally positive cash flow figures. In the modern era, one vital aspect of the economy involves the transportation of the various goods that we purchase every day. Given the sheer volume of goods purchased and sold, this transportation industry must be large in order to facilitate the activity in question. A certain level of stability can be found in the larger players in this market. But to find the truly cheap ones, sometimes you have to look to the smaller prospects. An interesting example for investors to consider is a firm called Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG). Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had exhibited consistent revenue growth. Profits and cash flows were incredibly volatile but generally positive. And with the economic aspect of the pandemic largely behind us, revenue is growing nicely and the firm's bottom line is showing signs of improvement. Add on to this the fact that shares of the business look incredibly cheap and it should make for an appealing opportunity for value-oriented investors who don't mind year-to-year volatility.

INDUSTRY ・ 16 HOURS AGO