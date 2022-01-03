ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, AL

Clarke County Schools have no mandatory mask policy returning

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhzba_0dbrHi8500

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Clarke County School System has announced they will not be enforcing a mandatory mask policy when students return to school in January.

Superintendent Larry Bagley said in a memo that he “strongly recommends” students and staff to wear masks in all facilities, at all times. He asks that everyone in the Clarke County School District maintain proper hand hygiene and physically distance themselves from others.

No mask mandate as Baldwin County students return to class

Bagley asked that if your child is showing symptoms of COVID-19, please keep them home until they receive a negative COVID-19 test. Their absence will be excused.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Clarke County Schools go virtual for one week

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County Schools superintendent Larry Bagley announced Friday that all schools in the county will be moving online. Virtual learning will start on Monday, Jan. 10 and will continue through Monday, Jan. 17. Bagley said, “This will be a regular work week for faculty and staff… During this week, custodians […]
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Driver’s License Clinic registration opens Jan. 14 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Registration for the Driver’s license clinic will start Jan. 14 in Escambia County. The Driver’s license clinic helps residents to regain their driving privileges, including those who have revoked, suspended or cancelled licenses, according to a news release from the First Judicial Circuit. Staff from Florida state and court agencies […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, AL
Government
Clarke County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Government
County
Clarke County, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Health
Clarke County, AL
Sports
WKRG News 5

“Flurona”: What is it and why is it here?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) reported 967 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Jan. 7. It’s the second day in a row where cases are on the decline, but remain high in the county. The health department also announced a new drive-through testing site in West Mobile at Coast Diagnostic. Whether […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Winn-Dixie offering booster shots to children ages 12 and older

(WKRG) — Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the parent company of Winn-Dixie, announced Jan. 7 that their grocers are now offering booster shots to those ages 12 and older.  The company is also offering another Pfizer primary dose to children ages 5 to 11 who are moderate or severely immunocompromised. The shot can be given to children […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRG News 5

MCPSS announces graduation dates

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the last semester of high school for the Class of 2022 started this week, many seniors are excitedly anticipating walking across the stage to receive their diplomas. Mobile County Public School System announced on their Facebook page the official dates for every high school’s graduation. The 2022 MCPSS Graduation Schedule: […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama State Representative announces cancer diagnosis

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Rep. Steve McMillan has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a release from the Baldwin County Legislative Delegations offices. McMillan said doctors have found three small tumors on his brain and that he will undergo treatment immediately. The 84-year old McMillan had previously announced that he would not run […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Federal judge blocks Alabama execution of Matthew Reeves

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge has issued an order effectively blocking the execution of Matthew Reeves, which had been scheduled for Jan. 27. In a 37-page ruling issued on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge R. Austin Huffaker granted Reeves’ motion preventing his execution “by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia.” State officials have […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
WKRG News 5

WATCH: A last look at Birmingham’s Quinlan Castle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s castle will soon come crumbling down. Quinlan Castle, a unique building at the corner of 9th Avenue South and 21st Street South, is currently undergoing demolition. Interior demolition began Friday and exterior demolition will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The building was originally constructed in 1927 and, for years, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy