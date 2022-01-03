ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to stay on track with those New Year’s resolutions

By Raymond Owens
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRUam_0dbrHTq400

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — New year, new you – right? Well, it depends on how long those new year resolutions last. But for those serious about making changes in the new year, there are ways to help keep you on track.

Health professionals at Trident Medical Center say it’s important you don’t burn yourself out. “I think it’s really important to be cognizant of what burnout looks like for you and what can lead to burn out” said Sarah Mattmuller, PharmD, Asst. Dir. Of Pharmacy at Trident.

Dr. Sarah Mattmuller said it’s important to get plenty of rest if you’re reaching for health or even other goals.

“I think for me, some of the biggest things that help make it successful is to have things to look forward to. Setting some goals and things you want to achieve- not just kind of considered to be chores, but also things that I could look forward to.”

“My new year’s resolution is to get back into shape again,” said Shawn Griffin, RN, Manager of Orthotrauma at Trident. “You know, we have stressful jobs in healthcare. We’re always focused on our work.”

And a second resolution… “I’d like to maybe have better communication with family,” said Griffin.

He plans to schedule workouts and phone calls to siblings to make that happen in 2022.

“I think it’s more realistic of people throughout the year to pick things they need to work on,” said Mark Hood, Behavioral Health Intake Coordinator.

Over at the ER, people are talking about their resolutions: “to remain healthy during this uptick of Covid and to be able to help my team to provide great care great service at Trident emergency room,” said Christopher Mitchell, and ER Patient Care Tech.

“My new year’s resolution this year is to pay off my loans so I can start nursing school,” said Cara Spriggs, ER Patient Care Tech.

Here are ways to make sure you have a plan to hit those goals: “You need to specify what it is you’re going to work on, set realistic goals, have a time frame to do it, and if you are a team and have a team approach rely on a friend that you check in with every once in a while.”

And of course, one of the best things you can do is that when you make a mistake, just get right back on track and keep moving forward.

