Renee Pillado of Potsdam submitted the picture of this year’s Christmas tree which is decorated with photos of veterans and active service members. ‘This is how we have chosen to encourage our hearts and keep our hope alive. In our home we are honoring our country, first responders and veterans through this Christmas season. On the ribbon is pictures pinned of men and women in these branches. Some are dead, like my dad. Some are retired, disabled and still active,’ Pillado said. Photo submitted by Renee Pillado.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO