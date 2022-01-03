DAR Chapter Holds Christmas Luncheon

Members of the Fort Steuben Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution joined participants across America on Dec. 18 in laying wreaths on the local graves of veterans in following the mission of Wreaths Across America to “Remember, Honor and Teach.” The chapter sponsored wreaths for several graves, and individual members participated in the observance. At the Paris Cemetery in Pennsylvania, Regent Vickie Joseph, Nancy Valles and Lauren Joseph laid wreaths; at Union Cemetery in Steubenville, Patti D’Aurora participated; and at the New Cumberland Cemetery, Karen Bowers special ordered and placed wreaths for her father and grandfather’s graves. Shown are, left photo, Vickie Joseph, left, and Nancy Valles.

STEUBENVILLE, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO