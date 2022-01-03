DAR Chapter Holds Christmas Luncheon

The Bellefonte Elks Lodge #1094 held its annual Children’s Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Lodge home. Approximately 25 children and their families enjoyed an afternoon with Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty, and Rudolph. Photos with Santa were very popular, as were the balloon animals created by Sprinkles the Elk (Leading Knight Adam Rawding), and the cookie treats. Additionally, each child received a gift bag. Pictured, at left, are PDDGER Denise Zelznick, far right, and her grandchildren, as they visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus The party had many helpers to make the event go smoothly. Those contributing to the success were, at right, Rudolph (Kim Chambers), Frosty (Lecturing Knight Terree Michel), Mrs. Claus (Gwen Lucas), Sprinkles the Elf (Leading Knight Adam Rawding), and Santa (Frank Lucas).
