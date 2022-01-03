ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

DAR Chapter Holds Christmas Luncheon

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Christmas luncheon of the Smith-McMillan Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution was held...

Franklin County Times

Local woman holds annual Christmas jail ministry

Phil Campbell resident Jocelynn James Edmonds has a special – and to most, unusual – Christmas tradition: Each year, she spends part of the day in the Franklin County Detention Center in a ministry with the women incarcerated there. This year was her ninth to do so. “I...
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Civic Association holds Christmas parade

With temperatures in the 80s and no snow to be seen, Santa Claus had to have his sleigh pulled by a truck while his reindeer got good and rested for their big night. The North Fort Myers Civic Association held its second-annual Christmas Parade down the streets of Palmona Park last Saturday, handing out presents to the boys and girls.
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch

DAR Chapter honors its own

At its December luncheon meeting, the William Taylor Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, honored three ladies for reaching milestone anniversaries of years of membership in DAR. From left are Rawlins McCauley of South Hill, 40 years; Ann Reamy of Boydton, 60 years; and Louise Chandler of Victoria, 50 years. Certificates were presented to the honorees by Chapter Regent Linda Bagley of Kenbridge. Congratulations to these ladies for helping to shine the light of DAR for a combined 150 years.
raynetoday.com

Acadia Chapter DAR welcomes new members

During their recent annual Christmas tea, the Acadia Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed two new members, seated from left, Vickie Besse and Eurella Cahanin. Fifth District Director Cheryl Gott, far left, gave the Oath of Membership and Kathy Oliver, chapter secretary, far right, congratulated them.
WBOY 12 News

Stonewall Resort holds annual Christmas Dinner

ROANOKE, W.Va.- Stonewall Resort held its holiday dinner on Dec. 25. The annual Christmas buffet in the Stillwaters restaurant ran from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.. The cost of a reservation for one adult was $42. Much like the annual Thanksgiving buffet, traditional holiday food was served along with some other non-traditional dishes. For many […]
Franklin County Times

EFJHS holds annual Christmas program

East Franklin Junior High held its annual Christmas program Dec. 14 in the school gym, and it involved students from all grades as well as teachers and staff. There were three performances, and all three were sold-out shows. The faculty performed a special part in the program dedicated to beloved...
Your News Local

Salamonie Senior Luncheon, Monday, January 3

The monthly Salamonie Senior Luncheon will be held at noon on Monday Jan 3, at the. Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center. Anyone age 50 or older is welcome to attend. Join us for an Indiana History movie after the meal. The program begins with a carry-in meal at noon. Guests should...
Lima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Christmas is hope: Hold on to it

Looking at the national news during the Christmas holidays, you’d have to search awhile to find stories of hope. Perhaps the least dreadful headline is that the nation is running out of candy canes, which will be disappointing for peppermint lovers but by no means a disaster. On the...
heraldstaronline.com

DAR participated in WAA mission to ‘Remember, Honor, Teach’

Members of the Fort Steuben Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution joined participants across America on Dec. 18 in laying wreaths on the local graves of veterans in following the mission of Wreaths Across America to “Remember, Honor and Teach.” The chapter sponsored wreaths for several graves, and individual members participated in the observance. At the Paris Cemetery in Pennsylvania, Regent Vickie Joseph, Nancy Valles and Lauren Joseph laid wreaths; at Union Cemetery in Steubenville, Patti D’Aurora participated; and at the New Cumberland Cemetery, Karen Bowers special ordered and placed wreaths for her father and grandfather’s graves. Shown are, left photo, Vickie Joseph, left, and Nancy Valles.
adelnews.com

Nu Alpha Gamma Chapter holds bakeless bake sale to raise funds for annual scholarship

Nu Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma held a bakeless bake sale at their December meeting to help fund their annual scholarship. The $500 scholarship is open to any sophomore or junior who graduated from a Dallas County school or currently lives in Dallas County. The student should be planning on entering the teaching profession and be majoring in education.
Sentinel

MCHS Drama Club to hold benefit luncheon

LEWISTOWN — The Mifflin County High School Drama Club will host a pep rally-themed luncheon to support their upcoming production of Disney’s “High School Musical.” The luncheon will take place in the Mifflin County High School Commons Area from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 22, 2022.
newspressnow.com

DAR prepare for New Year

The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Dec. 11, at the Atchison Library. DAR President General’s message reminded us that in 1831, Frenchman Alexis d Tocqueville wrote that America has a unique tendency toward volunteerism. It is good to know that our National Society members are just as consistent in this tendency today in our active involvement in volunteer service as our ancestors were.
Norristown Times Herald

5th District holds Christmas party for local school

The 5th District held a Christmas party recently for pre-schoolers from the Roxborough Christian School at their headquarters. The RCS is a progressive, faith-based learning institution housed at the Leverington Church. The new Head of School, Christina Platt, and Mary Mancini, Head of Pre-School, were the catalysts that brought their young excited entourage to the 5th for this enchanting experience.
WKTV

Rome Rescue Mission holds annual Christmas brunch

ROME, NY - The Rome Rescue Mission had a busy Christmas day. They held their annual Christmas Brunch at the mission from 12 to 2pm on Saturday. People could either dine in or grab a meal to go. For those unable to make it to the mission, the meals were...
Leader-Herald

Holiday luncheon

The Senior Center of Gloversville & Fulton County last month held a holiday luncheon. Along with a meal, special entertainment was provided by the Dream Catchers vocal group, a news release said.
Herald-Journal

Grace Fellowship holds annual Christmas Eve service

The annual Candlelight Christmas Eve service at The Grace Fellowship Church on Friday, Dec. 24, was well-attended despite a cold, snowy night. Worshippers were warmly welcomed as they gathered in the warmth of the church building to focus on the real meaning of Christmas: Celebrating the birth of Jesus, the long-awaited Messiah, who came to Earth to save us from our sins.
WKRG News 5

Nonprofit holds Christmas feast for homeless in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Feeding the homeless is a priority for many nonprofit organizations this holiday season. Dozens of homeless and food insecure lined up Friday, Dec. 24 in Pensacola for a Christmas event organized by Fearless Community, a nonprofit that helps aid the homeless living under the I-110 overpass near downtown Pensacola. Those who […]
fayettecountyrecord.com

St. Rose Holds a Christmas Service Project

The St. Rose School 3K, 4K and 5K classes joined together to collect items for Parents as Teachers (PAT) program. Families donated gently used books, new books, toys, puzzles, diapers, wipes and baby supplies. Special thank you to classroom teachers, Mrs. Cindy, Mrs. Jaime and Mrs. Rachel, for organizing this service project. It is heartwarming to see the young children wanting to help others…
Lockhaven Express

Elks hold Children’s Christmas Party

The Bellefonte Elks Lodge #1094 held its annual Children’s Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Lodge home. Approximately 25 children and their families enjoyed an afternoon with Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty, and Rudolph. Photos with Santa were very popular, as were the balloon animals created by Sprinkles the Elk (Leading Knight Adam Rawding), and the cookie treats. Additionally, each child received a gift bag. Pictured, at left, are PDDGER Denise Zelznick, far right, and her grandchildren, as they visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus The party had many helpers to make the event go smoothly. Those contributing to the success were, at right, Rudolph (Kim Chambers), Frosty (Lecturing Knight Terree Michel), Mrs. Claus (Gwen Lucas), Sprinkles the Elf (Leading Knight Adam Rawding), and Santa (Frank Lucas).
The Oak Ridger

ORACWC to hold luncheon and program on Jan. 11

Make new memories, but keep the old for they are memories that are silver and gold. But how? Ruth Yetzko will show the Oak Ridge Area Christian Women's Connection how to preserve memories of family, friends, events and experiences through scrapbooking at the group's monthly luncheon and program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m....
