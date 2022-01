HONG KONG — A COVID-19 scare on a “cruise to nowhere” in the South China Sea resulted in more than 3,000 people being told to stay onboard to undergo testing. According to a statement from the Hong Kong government, nine people who were on board Royal Carribean’s Spectrum of the Sea were identified as being in contact with a positive COVID-19 patient, prompting officials to ask the cruise ship to return to port for testing of all people onboard. There were an estimated 2,500 passengers and 1,200 crew who were told to stay on the ship to be tested.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO