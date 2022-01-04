ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) to Acquire Teraco for $3.5 Billion

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Data Center Knowledge

Digital Realty Is In Talks to Buy Teraco for Over $3 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Digital Realty Trust Inc. said it agreed to acquire a majority stake in Teraco Data Environments Pty, Africa’s largest data-center operator, from private equity owners Permira and Berkshire Partners. A transaction values Johannesburg-based Teraco at about $3.5 billion, Digital Reality said Monday in a statement confirming an...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Digital Realty to acquire African data centre provider Teraco

The global data centre provider said this deal will immediately establish it as a leader in the growing African market. Data centre operator Digital Realty has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Teraco as it looks to expand in the high-growth African market. Digital Realty will acquire the African...
BUSINESS
thecryptoupdates.com

Indonesia’s Most Trusted Digital Assets Exchange, Tokocrypto Launches White Paper at the Total Kripto Overview (T.K.O) Summit 2021

According to an official release from the trusted crypto exchange, at the recently concluded The Kripto Odyssey (T.K.O) Summit 2021 (“Summit”), Tokocrypto which is Indonesia’s most trusted digital assets exchange launched its white paper for the native utility token of its Tokoverse ecosystem i.e. Toko Token (TKO) with the white paper taking the form of a dossier that contains unparalleled information about the token, its technology, primary objective, and roadmap. The Summit, on the other hand, was designed to impart attendees with in-depth knowledge and understanding of how blockchain and cryptocurrencies work.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dlr#Berkshire Partners#Digital Realty Trust#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Permira#South African#Isando
The Independent

Scientists creating ‘risky’ self-spreading viruses in US and EU, paper warns

Scientists in the US and Europe are creating “risky” self-spreading viruses in the hope of developing viral vaccines, a new paper has warned.The paper, written by an international team of academics led by King’s College London, warns the research could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet.According to the paper, scientists are currently attempting to modify the viruses in the lab to spread easily between hosts.The scientists hope the viruses could be used like insecticides to protect crops, or even used like a vaccine to spread immunity from one host to another.The authors, led by Dr Filippa Lentzos, of the Department...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
StreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Downgrades Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to Market Perform

BMO Capital analyst John Kim downgraded Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Verizon Communications (VZ) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend; 5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share, or $2.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AT&T (T) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend; 9.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AT&T (NYSE: T) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, or $2.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on January...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 27, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) Declares $0.2125 Quarterly Dividend; 9.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2125 per share, or $0.85 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 18, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022, with an ex-dividend...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CinCor Pharma (CINC) Launches Proposed 11M Share IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases, today announced that it has launched an initial public offering of 11,000,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15 and $17 per share. All shares of common stock to be sold in the proposed offering will be offered by CinCor. CinCor also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. CinCor’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “CINC.”
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Declares $0.50 Special Dividend; 2.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) declared a special dividend of $0.50 per share. The dividend will be payable on February 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 10, 2022,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UDR, Inc. (UDR) Declares $0.3625 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3625 per share, or $1.45 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 10, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 7, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 2.5 percent. For...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy