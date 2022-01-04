Digital Realty Trust (DLR) to Acquire Teraco for $3.5 Billion

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases, today announced that it has launched an initial public offering of 11,000,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15 and $17 per share. All shares of common stock to be sold in the proposed offering will be offered by CinCor. CinCor also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. CinCor’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “CINC.”

INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO