Gang member, multiple sex offenders arrested over holiday weekend

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrest two sex offenders and a gang member.

On New Year’s Eve, at approximately 3 p.m. Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents arrested a group of migrants that attempted to cross the Border Patrol checkpoint in Sarita, Texas.

While processing an MS-13 gang member was identified within the group.

Sunday morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested three migrants after they illegally entered the United States through Hidalgo, Texas.

Criminal records checks obtained at a Border Patrol processing facility revealed that one of the individuals had been previously arrested for Burglary of a Habitation and Indecency with a Child on the same day in 1998. The 41-year-old migrant was convicted and sentenced to 145 days’ confinement for his charges.

Later that night, at approximately 11 p.m. MCS agents discovered a group of nine individuals near the Sullivan City Auto Salvage in Sullivan City, Texas.

Within the group, Luis Felipe Aguilar-Diaz was discovered to be a registered sex offender.

Aguilar-Diaz was arrested in 2016 by the Dallas Police Department for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a 14-year-old Child. Later that year, the 25-year-old was sentenced to five years’ confinement.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

