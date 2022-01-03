ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

First confirmed case of Omicron reported in Cameron County

By Gaby Moreno
 4 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Cameron County Public Health confirmed through a press release that a case of the Omicron variant has been reported in the county.

A 29-year-old female in Brownsville tested positive for the Omicron Variant, according to the press release.

The released added that the individual was fully vaccinated but had not received the booster.

“As we have suspected, and have now confirmed, the Omicron variant is spreading in Cameron County as it is in other parts of the nation and is likely a major factor in the current spike in cases,” stated Esmeralda Guajardo, Health Administrator, in the release. “We continue to stress the importance of being fully vaccinated, getting boosted, and wearing masks to protect yourself and others against COVID-19.”

“Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant; however, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated will occur,” stated Dr. James W. Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority, in the release. “That we now have Omicron confirmed in our county, we will continue to emphasize the importance of vaccination and boosters.”

“With COVID cases on the rise and influenza season present, we must continue trying our best and avoid situations that may compromise our own health and that of our loved ones. Please follow prevention methods to avoid a severe illness and contact our public health hotline should you have questions regarding vaccine availability and boosters. Remember, unfortunately, the antibody treatment to fight the Omicron variant remains unavailable statewide. Let’s continue with all safeguards,” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., in the release.

