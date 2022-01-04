PNM Resources (PNM) Announces Extension of Merger Agreement, Files Appeal, Financial Update with Earnings Guidance Scheduled for February 3

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE: NFH), operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare, today announced that, at an extraordinary general meeting (the “EGM”) held today, the Company’s shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to authorize and approve the previously announced agreement and plan of merger, dated as of August 4, 2021 (the “Merger Agreement”), among the Company, Unicorn II Holdings Limited (“HoldCo”), Unicorn II Parent Limited (“Parent”) and Unicorn II Merger Sub Limited (“Merger Sub”), pursuant to which, Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company with the Company continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the “Merger”), the plan of merger (the “Plan of Merger”) required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands, and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger.
Comments / 0