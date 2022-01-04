ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PNM Resources (PNM) Announces Extension of Merger Agreement, Files Appeal, Financial Update with Earnings Guidance Scheduled for February 3

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) and Avangrid, Inc. have entered into an amendment of their merger agreement extending the end date to April 20, 2023. Additionally, the companies have filed a Notice of Appeal with the New Mexico Supreme Court of the December 2021 New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) order to...

MADRID, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Iberdrola's (IBE.MC) U.S. unit Avangrid (AGR.N) has agreed to extend the deadline to close an $8 billion planned takeover of rival PNM Resources (PNM.N) to April 20, 2023, after a New Mexico regulator blocked the deal last month, the Spanish company said on Tuesday in a filing to the local stock market regulator.
Partners in a proposed $4.3 billion merger between PNM Resources and an out-of-state energy company will ask the New Mexico Supreme Court to review a decision last month by a state regulatory agency rejecting the deal. The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission’s five elected members voted unanimously Dec. 8 to...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The state’s largest electric utility is appealing a recent decision by regulators to reject a proposed merger with a U.S. subsidiary of global energy giant Iberdrola. PNM Resources announced that it filed its notice of appeal with the New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday. Company officials reiterated in a statement that they believe the multibillion-dollar merger with Avangrid would be in the best interest of the state. The Public Regulation Commission in its recent decision pointed to concerns about Avangrid’s track record elsewhere when it came to reliability and customer service.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) and Avangrid's (NYSE:AGR) decision to appeal to the New Mexico Supreme Court after their deal was rejected by the state's main utility regulator is likely a long shot, though there may be some reason for hope, according to Wells Fargo. Legal challenges of utility regulators are typically...
