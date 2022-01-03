ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling Streetscape Project about to take shape in 2022

By Aliah Keller
 4 days ago

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s Streetscape project is a step closer to begin taking shape.

This project has been in-the-making for about seven years. What initially started out as a sidewalk and painting project has turned into a major overhaul of the streetscape from a portion of State Route 2 going through Downtown Wheeling.

The project itself will add street trees, sidewalks, and pavement, as well as a new storm water management.

City Manager Robert Herron said the city is almost done with the underground work, but the improvements above ground have yet to start.

The project has evolved, and the scope of it has increased, as well as the funding availability. So, it’s very exciting, and I feel very confident that this project will begin in 2022.

Robert Herron, Wheeling City Manager

The vast majority of this $27 million project is funded through the West Virginia Department of Highways.

Herron said the plans and specifications are currently being reviewed by the Department of Highways and will go back to the district office in Moundsville for bidding.

