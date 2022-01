The New York Giants Week 18 matchup against the Washington Football Team might be one of the worst games of the year. With both teams eliminated from playoff contention already and with just the NFL draft order seeding to be determined…it is fair to wonder: do either of these teams actually want to win this game? Both franchises will likely be heading into the 2022 NFL draft in search of their quarterback of the future and while Washington head coach Ron Rivera’s job doesn’t seem to be in jeopardy, the same can’t be said about the Giants’ boss, Joe Judge.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO