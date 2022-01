The schedule of the superintendent’s community conversations and dialogues has been updated so all school communities can participate this school year. The meetings that were originally scheduled for staff–Dialogue with the Superintendent–and for the community–Community Conversations Through Collaboration–will now take place during the spring by combining feeder patterns into shared events. This modified schedule allows all staff, faculty, parents and community members to hear from Superintendent Michael Hinojosa in the 2021-2022 school year.

DALLAS, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO