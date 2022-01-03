ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What is the draft pick range for the Falcons going into Week 18?

By Alex Lord
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons 15-29 loss to the Bills in snowy Buffalo may seem like the usual beat-down Atlanta has taken against good teams this year, but Matt Ryan and his teammates provided loads of entertainment in a game that was filled with unexpected moments. Dean Pees’ variety of coverages forced Josh Allen...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
NFL
FanSided

5 teams who could trade for Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley this offseason

As the Atlanta Falcons and Calvin Ridley possibly move toward parting ways, these five teams should be preparing an offseason trade offer. After eventually trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons seem to be going down a similar road with another star wide receiver. During a recent appearance with Dukes and Bell on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, NFL Network’s Steve Wyche talked about Calvin Ridley’s future in Atlanta.
NFL
FanSided

3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could target in the draft

The most interesting story for the Atlanta Falcons in this year’s draft will be whether or not they decide to draft a quarterback. While they are locked in with Matt Ryan for another season opting to add a young backup is a no-lose situation. Worst case scenario for Atlanta...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, odds: 49ers take out Rams for playoff berth, Falcons shock hated Saints

Week 18 is here for the first time in the history of the NFL. It's confusing and perplexing because Week 17 has so long been the finale of the regular season. Having the regular season extend into the middle of January is throwing everything off. The calendar feels weird, my brain doesn't know how to operate and I'm expecting this weekend to be the playoffs still.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Mikeconti929
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL experts aren't unanimous in picking Saints over Falcons in Week 18

Will the New Orleans Saints’ season end on Sunday? A loss to the Atlanta Falcons would eliminate them from playoff contention, and those in the know aren’t in agreement that the Saints can avoid it. According to Week 18 game picks surveyed by NFL Pickwatch, a 76% majority of experts are siding with the Saints as of noon ET Friday. That leaves a sizeable 24% minority angling for a Falcons upset.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy