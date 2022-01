UPDATE: Antonio Brown said on Wednesday that an injured ankle was behind his refusal to go into the Tampa Bay/New York Jets game. Brown said he was going to have surgery on the injury, which he claimed the Buccaneers covered up and forced him into playing while hurt. “Because of my commitment to the game, I relented to pressure directly from my coach [Bruce Arians] to play injured,” Brown said in a statement via his attorney Sean Burstyn. “Despite the pain, I suited up, the staff injected me with what I know was a powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller that the NFLPA has...

