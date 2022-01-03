Troopers searching for teen who ran away from home in October

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a teenager they say hasn’t been seen since October 2021.

Jase W. Spiridigliozzi, 16.

Jase W. Spiridigliozzi, 16 of Fallentimber reportedly ran away from his home along Executive Drive in Reade Township sometime between 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 and 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25. Troopers say they believe Spiridigliozzi has ties to the Altoona area but are unaware of any possible destinations.

Spiridigliozzi is described as 5’05” tall with blue eyes and blonde hair. State police say he has black ink tattoos on both of his hands and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black denim jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Spiridigliozzi is asked to contact PSP Ebensburg (814) 471-6500.

