ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Troopers searching for teen who ran away from home in October

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wd2y7_0dbr9CpE00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a teenager they say hasn’t been seen since October 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNSaL_0dbr9CpE00
Jase W. Spiridigliozzi, 16.

Jase W. Spiridigliozzi, 16 of Fallentimber reportedly ran away from his home along Executive Drive in Reade Township sometime between 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 and 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25. Troopers say they believe Spiridigliozzi has ties to the Altoona area but are unaware of any possible destinations.

Cambria County woman found dead with gunshot wound identified

Spiridigliozzi is described as 5’05” tall with blue eyes and blonde hair. State police say he has black ink tattoos on both of his hands and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black denim jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Spiridigliozzi is asked to contact PSP Ebensburg (814) 471-6500.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 4

Nancy Shero
4d ago

that's not exactly where my mind went...he disappeared in October and this is January! I hope you are somewhere safe and sound.

Reply(1)
4
chanpan
4d ago

What is a 16 year old doing with tattoos on his hands? No wonder he ean away. It sounds like his parents don"t really care what he does.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Cambria County, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Altoona, PA
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Pelosi invites Biden to give State of the Union address on March 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday invited President Biden to deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1. "Indeed, this past year has been historic: with the life-saving American Rescue Plan, once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and, soon, the truly transformational Build Back Better Act!" Pelosi wrote in a letter to Biden. "In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision of the State of the Union."
POTUS
Fox News

Antonio Brown calls Tom Brady his 'friend,' criticizes Bruce Arians following Bucs release

Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
NFL
The Hill

Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Police#Fallentimber#Psp Ebensburg#The Wtaj Newsletter
The Associated Press

Cruz apologizes for describing Jan. 6 attack as terrorism

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz had desperation written on his face. The conservative ideologue and potential 2024 presidential contender appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show Thursday to apologize for describing the Jan. 6 insurrection as “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol” a day earlier, the eve of its anniversary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

WTAJ

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy