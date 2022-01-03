ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

Hollister School District offers free COVID-19 test kits

By Melody Waintal
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UB8ZK_0dbr8eJF00

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) The Hollister School District is providing free COVID-19 test kits to families and staff members on Monday.

They are available at the district office at 2690 Cienega Road with drive-through service until 4:30 p.m. Additional test kits are available at the Calaveras/Accelerated Achievement Academy campus or the R.O. Hardin campus until 3 p.m.

The district said they have 6,000 I-Health COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test kits available to any families or staff members associated with the district.

READ MORE: What to do if you can’t get an appointment for a COVID test

This voluntary test giveaway comes at a time with high demand for such self-administered tests following the holidays, especially in light of the omicron variant’s high transmissibility. Students and staff are set to return to classrooms Tuesday after the holiday break.

The California Department of Public Health recommends students take a test on Monday and another Thursday. Each kit comes with 2 test. However, if students show any symptoms, the district asks them to stay home until the symptoms are resolved for 24 hrs without medication. District also said that parents should report those absences.

The post Hollister School District offers free COVID-19 test kits appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Hospitals are experiencing “double threat” with an increase in COVID-19 patients and staffing shortages

In addition to the increasing number of COVID-19 patients going to the hospital, Monterey County Hospitals said they're also experiencing staffing shortages. The post Monterey County Hospitals are experiencing “double threat” with an increase in COVID-19 patients and staffing shortages appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Spike in California virus cases hitting hospitals, schools

By BRIAN MELLEY and JOCELYN GECKER Associated Press LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is struggling to staff hospitals and classrooms as a spike in coronavirus infections hits the state. The fast-spreading omicron variant is sidelining exposed or infected health care workers even as the number of people hospitalized jumps. The state’s health secretary warned Wednesday The post Spike in California virus cases hitting hospitals, schools appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Education
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Hollister, CA
Government
City
Hollister, CA
Hollister, CA
Education
KION News Channel 5/46

What to do if you can’t get an appointment for a COVID test

It's a throwback to the early days of the pandemic. Long lines for COVID testing across California, and limited appointments online. Monterey County says demand for testing has increased almost overnight — the state testing sites that have only been about 25% full over the last few months are now completely booked for the next couple of days. The post What to do if you can’t get an appointment for a COVID test appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Covid#Omicron
KION News Channel 5/46

First Night Monterey COVID restrictions are not stopping people from ringing in 2022

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) After a year off, "First Night Monterey" is back, but this year if you choose to participate you’ll have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours, and masks must be worn during indoor events.    "Everyone will be socially distanced, and I think it will be The post First Night Monterey COVID restrictions are not stopping people from ringing in 2022 appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KION News Channel 5/46

Two Santas with Salinas Fire visits SHARE Homeless Navigation Center with gifts

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) 'Tis the season of giving, and not one but two Santas, along with the Salinas Fire Department made a special stop Wednesday evening to give gifts to kids at the SHARE Homeless Navigation Center.  Kids were seeing double, two Santas ditched the sleigh and showed up in a fire truck to greet The post Two Santas with Salinas Fire visits SHARE Homeless Navigation Center with gifts appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy