Hollister School District offers free COVID-19 test kits

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) The Hollister School District is providing free COVID-19 test kits to families and staff members on Monday.

They are available at the district office at 2690 Cienega Road with drive-through service until 4:30 p.m. Additional test kits are available at the Calaveras/Accelerated Achievement Academy campus or the R.O. Hardin campus until 3 p.m.

The district said they have 6,000 I-Health COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test kits available to any families or staff members associated with the district.

This voluntary test giveaway comes at a time with high demand for such self-administered tests following the holidays, especially in light of the omicron variant’s high transmissibility. Students and staff are set to return to classrooms Tuesday after the holiday break.

The California Department of Public Health recommends students take a test on Monday and another Thursday. Each kit comes with 2 test. However, if students show any symptoms, the district asks them to stay home until the symptoms are resolved for 24 hrs without medication. District also said that parents should report those absences.

