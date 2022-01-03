Police: Serial Everett burglar busted by security footage

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Mesa Police are asking for your help to identify and stop a serial burglar. The Department on Thursday released security camera pictures, saying the man “is involved in multiple vehicle and residential burglaries in east Mesa” over the past three months. Police said the suspect is linked to 18 burglaries; 6 residential and 12 vehicle in the targeted area is about 4 square miles between University Drive and Southern Avenue on the north and south, and Sossaman Road and Ellsworth Road on the west and east.

MESA, AZ ・ 8 DAYS AGO