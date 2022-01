Retired vet Gary Dolloff had an initial goal to raise $3,000 for the Operation Reboot Outdoors nonprofit. He ended up raising more than $36,000. Operation Reboot Outdoors (ORO) is a nonprofit organization that helps military veterans get involved in outdoor activities like fishing and hunting once they come home from serving. Gary Dolloff is a retired vet who strongly supports the cause. So much so, in fact, that he decided he would start running to raise money.

