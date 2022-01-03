ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Jaime Kinder sworn in as new mayor of Meadville

By Bill Palmer
 4 days ago

The City of Meadville has a new mayor.

Businesswoman Jaime Kinder was sworn in today to replace outgoing Mayor Leroy Sterns who was defeated in the spring primary.

With the oath, Kinder becomes the first female mayor in Meadville’s history.

Kinder hopes to be able to work with Meadville’s City Council to create a better atmosphere for the citizens and improve the business climate in Crawford County.

