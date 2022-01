THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center’s first baby of 2022 was born at 2:17 a.m. Ashton Paul Stark weighs 7 pounds, 0 ounces and is 20 inches long. Mom and baby are doing well. Her mother said she is grateful and blessed. This is her third child. All were born at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

