Deep Rock Galactic is an enjoyable multiplayer mining game that throws you and a group of up to three other miners into a cave somewhere in space so that you can carve out the precious minerals within. While it’s nice to feel the presence of other miners, particularly when swarms of bugs begin to attack, their incessant noise can quickly become annoying — the players, not the bugs. This noise is exacerbated on PlayStation 5, where their voices blast out of the DualSense controller. This guide explains how to mute other players in the game, so you don’t need to listen to them breathing or gasping at your mining prowess.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO