Area football coaches remember John Madden

American football lost one of its most influential figures last week in John Madden, who passed away suddenly on Tuesday at the age of 85.

Born in Austin, Minnesota, Madden went into coaching shortly after his collegiate playing career ended due to knee injuries. His talent as a head coach at Allan Hancock College and as San Diego State’s defensive coordinator caught the attention of Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, who brought Madden in as a linebackers coach.

Following the resignation of John Rauch, Madden took over head coaching duties for the Raiders at the age of 32. Madden would go on to become one of the most successful coaches in NFL history by never producing a losing season, compiling a 112-39-7 overall record and leading the Raiders to victory in Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings.

Madden retired from coaching at the end of the 1978 season and immediately went into broadcasting. The next three decades saw him work as a color commentator for CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC, where he was frequently assigned to primetime football broadcasts alongside famous commentators such as Pat Summerall and Al Michaels.

Madden’s energetic delivery with his commentary drew praise from fans and earned him 14 Sports Emmy Awards. Other contributions he made to American football include providing creative input on the Madden NFL football games published by Electronic Arts and the creation of the All-Madden team consisting of players that he believed perfectly embodied the sport.

The influence Madden had on football remains prevalent in the modern NFL and extends towards local coaches into Vance, Warren and Granville County who are working to instill proper morals and values into the upcoming generation of players.

Wilbur Pender, Vance County head coach

“John Madden will have a lasting impact in the sport of football. Not only did his video game boost the popularity of football, but it also teaches young kids some basic fundamentals of the game.

I think his legacy will be etched in the history of the game forever. The reason I’m a Buccaneers fan is because I was undefeated with [Warrick] Dunn, [Mike] Alstott, [Derrick] Brooks, [Warren] Sapp, [John] Lynch, [Ronde] Barber, [Simeon] Rice and all those guys back on Madden 2001.

I hope people remember him for everything he’s accomplished in the game but also as a great coach and great commentator. I know that’s what I’ll remember him for, especially the loudspeaker ‘BOOM!’ ”

V.J. Hunt, Warren County head coach“The Madden football games are a staple in this community of football players and fans. My earliest memory of playing video games was Madden 94 and I played that game everyday on the SEGA Genesis. I’ve had every version of the game every year up until now.

Hearing about [Madden’s] passing was a very sad day in the football world because he was an amazing, revolutionary coach for the Raiders. At the time, the Raiders were a very non-traditional football team and he was at the forefront of that.

[Madden] contributed so much to football from a coaching, analyst and video game standpoint and he’ll truly be missed when it comes to football. I hate that it happened but his mark on football will never be forgotten.”

Lamont Robinson, J.F. Webb head coach

“I remember Coach Madden and Pat Summerall announcing NFL games as a kid. I loved when he would draw up plays on the teleprompter. He was an influence on how I watch film on Hudl with my team now. His legacy will live on through the Madden series of video games. He is definitely an American football icon.”