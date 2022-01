Though it used to seem like playing video games for a living was a dream, it has become a legitimate career for many people all over the world. The rise of esports and streaming platforms like Twitch has given passionate gamers the ability to make money by entertaining others with their skills. Having the right equipment is essential if you want to amass an audience large enough to make streaming your job, though it can be difficult for newer streamers to know which brands are best for picking up gaming accessories. If you need some help, read on for some tips for choosing the best microphone for streaming.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO